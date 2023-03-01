CHAMPAIGN — Illinois freshman guard Jayden Epps was hospitalized overnight at Carle Foundation hospital in Urbana following an undisclosed medical emergency that happened during Tuesday's practice.
Epps was released from Carle Wednesday afternoon and was back at his apartment complex ahead of Illinois' final practice before Thursday's game against Michigan.
The news on Epps a day after he "went down" during practice was more positive. Antwan Epps Jr. tweeted that his younger brother was "doing good," and that was the same message from Illinois coach Brad Underwood and Epps' Illini teammates.
"Jayden went down (Tuesday) in practice," Underwood said Wednesday afternoon. "He was in the hospital overnight. He's been undergoing a series of tests and evaluations here at Carle. Obviously, it was a pretty awkward and tough situation yesterday. His family has made their way into town. It was tough for our players and coaches. He's progressing from the situation, and he's doing better."
Underwood said Illinois athletic trainer Paul Schmidt provided immediate care for Epps following the medical emergency. Team physician Dr. Jeremy Henrichs was also involved, and Underwood praised Epps' doctors at Carle.
Terrence Shannon Jr. called the situation with Epps at Tuesday's practice "scary."
"We'll always be here for him," Shannon said. "He's doing better, and we're just praying for him."
Fellow Illini Matthew Mayer wasn't at the practice, but he said it was affecting everyone on the team.
"I think everybody's kind of waiting to see what happens," Mayer added. "He's obviously OK, so everybody's OK with that, but we don't know what's going to happen to him the rest of the season or if he's going to have to quit basketball. We have no idea what's going on. I'll just leave that to Coach Underwood to explain."
Underwood, though, declined to provide further details about Epps' situation on Wednesday.
What remains unclear, however, is Epps' status for the
Underwood said the hope was for Epps to be released later Wednesday. But Matthew Mayer said he saw Epps at the team's apartment building before Wednesday's practice started around 2:30 p.m., and Terrence Shannon Jr. also said he saw Epps outside of the hospital.
"At this point, I'm not going to get into any particulars involving anything else for his sake and his family's sake," Underwood said. "As we move forward, we'll talk further about that."