Illinois had its final practice in Champaign on Tuesday afternoon before leaving for Chicago and the Big Ten tournament to wrap up a busy day. Beat writer Scott Richey has the details:
Epps in concussion protocol
Jayden Epps missed two games with a concussion he suffered Feb. 28 during practice that required an overnight hospitalization. The freshman guard has missed Illinois' last two games and didn't make the trip Sunday to West Lafayette, Ind. Epps did travel with the Illini to Chicago for the Big Ten tournament after officially entering concussion protocol Monday. Essentially, his return to play process has begun.
"He is in our protocol, which is a good thing now," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "You have to get to your base level before you can do that, so he's in protocol. Again, with everything else, everything is a reaction to what he did the day before."
Championing for more Big Ten honors
Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer both received All-Big Ten recognition Tuesday. Shannon was an All-Big Ten First Team selection by the conference coaches and a Second Team pick by the league media. Mayer was a Third Team selection by both. Shannon credited his teammates for his award, and then pivoted directly into why Coleman Hawkins should have been included in the Big Ten's postseason honors.
"I got it because of my teammates and because of people like Coleman, who didn't make it," Shannon said. "I don't think people realize how valuable he is to our team. ... He leads us. He directs our offense. He just does a lot that people don't really see, and I don't think he gets the recognition. I feel like he's an all-league guy and should have been something and not just an honorable mention. He's going to show them that in March, and they're going to wish they put him all-league."
Taking a cue from Iowa?
Illinois' path to a Big Ten tournament championship is winning four games in four days. It's a level of consistency that's proven elusive at times this season for the Illini, but they did win four consecutive conference games in January against Wisconsin, Nebraska, Michigan State and Minnesota. Just in 10 days, not four. But that kind of Big Ten tournament run has been accomplished before.
"Iowa did it last year, right?" Hawkins said. "Shoot, maybe I'll have to talk to Mr. McCaffery or somebody over there. It's just having belief that you're going to win it. You can never go into something and not believe you're going to win. I think we all believe we're going to win this. It's just all effort, and we can control everything. I truly believe that. With our effort and our energy, I think we're a special team, and we've been playing well as of late. We're one of the best teams in the country. We just have to be confident about it."