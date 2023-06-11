Now that the 2023-24 Illinois men’s basketball roster is set — probably, maybe ... uh, we’ll see —
beat writer SCOTT RICHEY asked some national college basketball media their thoughts on the Illini:
Andy Katz Writer and analyst for BTN and NCAA.com Where do you see Illinois fitting in the Big Ten now that most rosters are set across the conference?
“Illinois coach Brad Underwood took a big gamble, but one he had to take. He had to see if Coleman Hawkins and Terrence Shannon Jr. were going to return. He had to leave spots open for them. He wasn’t going to find replacements. And he was rewarded for his loyalty.
“The Hawkins-Shannon return means the Illini can be in the mix for a top-five finish in the Big Ten. Point guard play is still going to be a major concern for the Illini. Not having consistency at the position for another season is an issue. But if that spot can be settled, then the Illini can be in the mix in the Big Ten.”
Seth Davis
Writer for The Athletic and studio analyst for CBS Sports
How does Coleman Hawkins fit your “Glue Guy” moniker?
“If he becomes a steady shooter from three-point range, then Hawkins will be one of the best players in the Big Ten and the Illini will win a lot of games. The only downside is that he will graduate out of Glue Guy status into stardom, but that would be a great path for him and the program.
“Getting Hawkins and Terrence Shannon Jr. back is huge for Illinois. Most of the time, when players get invited to the NBA’s pre-draft combine they stay in the draft, so it says a lot of the belief that those guys have in the program that they felt like the best way to improve their stock was to come back to school.”
Jon Rothstein
Writer and analyst
for CBS Sports
How crucial for Illinois is Terrence Shannon Jr. taking another step forward with his game?
“No program did better during the NBA draft deadline than Illinois. To me, the Illini look like one of the top teams in the Big Ten after Purdue and Michigan State. While point guard play remains a bit of a concern, there’s still more than enough in this program to be really good. And if Terrence Shannon Jr. can be consistent throughout the course of the season, this is a team that has the requisites to be a four or five seed in the 2024 NCAA tournament.”
Joe Lunardi ESPN analyst and Bracketology expert What made you jump Illinois six seed lines in your latest bracket update, and how likely are the Illini — or another Big Ten team — to snap the league’s NCAA tournament title drought?“The Illini essentially ‘re-recruited’ their most valuable player as well as their most indispensable big man in what amounts to a single blockbuster transaction. Any team would have vaulted up the seed list with veteran commitments like that, but even more so for an Illinois team that was looking at enormous holes in their absence. It’s the difference between solid NCAA tournament expectations and a year on the bubble. As for the second question, I’ll believe it when I see it.”
David Cobb Writer and analyst for CBS Sports
What do you make of the four moves Illinois made in the transfer portal this offseason?“There is no all-Big Ten level player in this transfer class, but there are four veterans with proven track records of production who will help Illinois ‘get old’ in the season ahead. Illinois seemed a bit erratic last season with so many newcomers playing key roles.
“Brad Underwood should be able to deploy a more comfortable mix of returning veterans and experienced transfers in the 2023-24 season. If he wants to play his freshmen, he can. But it won’t be an absolute necessity. That’s a more solid recipe for success in this era of college basketball.”