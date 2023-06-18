Family central to Marcus Domask's basketball success

CHAMPAIGN — Marcus Domask flew into Champaign from Washington, D.C., for an early April recruiting visit having spent some time in the nation’s capital catching up with one of his friends.
A friend who just so happens to work in player development with the Washington Wizards.
Domask got the full tour treatment at the Wizards’ facility. A behind-the-scenes look at an NBA organization.
What Domask found during his visit at Illinois was the same. Just newer. The renovated — and expanded — Ubben Basketball Complex had it all.
Refurbished gym space. Dedicated players-only areas. A state-of-the-art weight room. A performance recovery lounge featuring every technological advancement in the field you could imagine, from cryotherapy to an infrared sauna to a hyperbaric chamber.
But all Domask really needed was an available basketball court and his fingerprint in the system for 24/7 access. Solo time in the gym has been a crucial piece of Domask’s development since middle school.
“I can turn the clock back a long ways,” said Domask’s dad, Dan. “We’ve got a hoop in our basement. He could have been a fifth- or sixth-grader, and you’d hear the ball bouncing down there. That trend just continued on to college at (Southern Illinois). I think he really enjoys the gym to himself.
“There’s kind of a peace and harmony to that. You can really dial in and get to work. He’s been that guy all along.”
Marcus Domask got his fingerprint in the system at Ubben after committing to Illinois the day after his visit concluded.
And he’s made a habit of getting in the gym for his solo sessions since arriving in mid-May, following his graduation from Southern Illinois. The official start of summer workouts has curtailed those late-night trips to Ubben as he gets in a rhythm with his new team, but Domask can’t stay away for long.
“Everybody told us that he was a very, very hard worker,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “I always take that kind of with a grain of salt because everybody’s version of hard work is different. He checks our box.”
The solitude of an empty gym — and what can be accomplished — is what has resonated with Domask. It’s a different type of feeling, a different vibe, being the only player on the court.
“It’s just you,” he said. “Nobody is watching you. You’re holding yourself accountable. Putting yourself through your own stuff. Learning your game and working on the stuff you want to work on, that you feel can help the team.”
Domask doesn’t need a reason to get in the gym. Bored at home? Go get shots up. Feel like you’ve been sitting around too long? Go work on ball handling.
When it happens doesn’t matter.
“I’ve been in all 24 hours, for sure,” Domask said. “Sometimes, I don’t know why I do it, because I wake up feeling not as good the next day going off a couple hours of sleep. I don’t try to do that as much anymore.
“When I was younger, like 2, 3, 4 (in the morning), it didn’t matter. Now, I’ve gotten a little smarter. I try not to be in here past midnight, but sometimes when the shot’s feeling good, you just want to stay in the gym.”
Crafting the right routine
That didn’t always work out when he was younger. Having a small court setup in the basement was convenient. Having other people in the house in the wee hours of the morning, though, meant a chance he would wake someone up.
“I had to be a little careful sometimes, because if you dribbled too much my parents could hear me when they were sleeping,” Domask said. “They had to tell me to stop.”
Now, there’s a rhythm to how Domask approaches his solo training sessions. He spends the time in the car to the gym and while he gets his shoes on plotting out what he’ll do. There’s always a plan. How many shots to make from certain spots on the floor. How long he wants to work on ball handling.
Even the background music is picked with a purpose.
“If I’m just doing a shooting workout, I’ll play slower songs,” Domask said. “If I’m doing more skill, ball handling, it’s got to be as a faster pace. Depending on what I do, I do choose the music like that.
“I change it up. Some days it will be worship music. If I’m in one of those feelings — just thankful — I’ll play some worship music and praise God a little bit while I’m shooting and be reminded.”
Mornings tended to be Domask’s go-to time for his workouts during his four years at SIU.
That extra effort stood out to Salukis coach Bryan Mullins from day one. It was Domask’s maturity, rooted in a discipline not all freshmen have, that Mullins said allowed Domask to continue to improve because that effort never wavered.
“He’s very professional in the way he goes about it,” Mullins said. “He has a routine that he kind of sticks by. Usually, it takes kids to junior or senior year, or maybe until they’re a pro, when they have that routine. I think that’s something he’s had early on, and that allowed him to be very successful in college.
“He always got his work in. I think as much as it was physical and skill set-wise, I think mentally for Marcus, too, knowing he put in that work allowed him to trust his ability in the game. Maybe if he had a bad game, fall back on all the times he had in the gym. It was almost therapeutic for him to get in the gym, get his shots ups, and have that confidence he played with in his career.”
From Carbondale to C-U
Domask choosing to leave SIU wasn’t a rash decision.
He didn’t jump in the transfer portal the moment the Salukis’ season ended in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament. The uncertainty of what could have been his final year of college basketball generated mixed emotions last season.
Domask said he didn’t know what to feel about it.
A careful, considered process, though, led Domask down the transfer path.
“It took a lot of time, but, slowly, I felt like I needed to,” he said. “When I committed, I committed for four years and felt like I did what I wanted to do there and graduated. It’s the extra year I got, so I figured I’d see what I could do with it somewhere else.”
Dan Domask fully supported his son’s decision.
It was viewed as the natural next step in Marcus Domask’s basketball career. A new challenge after four years in Carbondale earned him first-team All-MVC honors last season to go with second-team All-MVC selections as a freshman and junior. Not to mention becoming just the second SIU player to have at least 1,600 points, 500 rebounds and 300 assists in a career.
“He was in an extremely comfortable situation with his role at SIU,” Dan Domask said. “This forces him to get out of the comfort zone, kind of be the hunter again and continue to build his game for the future.
“Ultimately, he wants to play beyond college, and to play at the highest level he can he realizes he has to keep putting himself in situations where he has to compete against better and better competition.”
SIU wanted him back, of course. The Salukis’ coaches were among the many staffs that reached out once Domask entered the transfer portal. How the eventual parting has been handled, though, was telling to Underwood.
“His coaches at Southern spoke so highly of him,” the Illinois coach said. “It’s not where he left and there’s tremendous animosity. There’s tremendous love, and there’s a tremendous amount of respect both ways.
“You see the competitive side of Marcus. He wanted to go put himself on that stage with the next challenge. Unbelievable career at Southern Illinois. Here he is, and he’s going to get that opportunity to do it in the Big Ten on national TV and a national schedule. I commend him for that.”
Thankful for experience
Domask’s time at SIU, playing for Mullins, left an indelible mark. On the basketball court, surely, but off it as well with roots in the connection between player and coach that led to Domask’s commitment in the first place.
Domask needed to find a new college home after John Brannen left Northern Kentucky, to which Domask initially was committed, for Cincinnati.
“One thing that aligned with them was a similar demeanor,” Dan Domask said. “Super hard-working. No shortcuts. Doing things the right way. Never cutting corners. Very huge on having a proper culture and great relationships.
“I think that steadied Marcus not just as a basketball player, but as he continued to grow as a mature young man. That piece of it was really big. We have a lot to be grateful for what Coach Mullins and the staff did with Marcus.”
Mullins, crafting his first team at SIU after being hired to replace Barry Hinson, saw in Domask a player he could build around.
“When I took over, we only had a couple guys on scholarship, so we kind of brought in a brand new team,” Mullins said. “Physically, and then his skill set and IQ for the game, I thought he could be an impact guy right away.”
Those skills — that high-level basketball IQ — have roots in central Wisconsin.
Basketball a family affair
Domask grew up in Waupun, population 11,344 due east of the Wisconsin Dells, in a basketball family. His dad coached. His siblings — brother Mason and sisters Morgan and Maiah — all played in high school, with Mason and Maiah going on to Winona State and UW-Platteville, respectively, to play in college.
While Dan Domask has retired as a teacher and coach, his kids have picked up where he left off. Mason Domask is back in Waupun, coaching for the Warriors’ girls’ team while serving as an individual skill instructor. Maiah Domask is a graduate assistant for the Milwaukee women’s basketball team.
“It’s certainly been a big center point for our lives,” Mason Domask said. “I would say we’ve all enjoyed playing basketball and coaching it. I wouldn’t define us as a basketball family. We have much more than basketball.
“Sitting down and having dinner and talking about each other’s day. Going to church and worshiping the Lord as a family. Obviously, basketball is going to take center point, but it’s important to get a little space outside the court.”
Mason Domask was the older brother, though, who took his younger brother with him to the gym. Who played 1-on-1 to 100 on the court in the family basement he described as occupying “not a crazy amount of space, but just enough to get some ball handling in and still get shooting in.”
“Having a little brother, I felt it was my responsibility and kind of needed to be the one he looked up to,” Mason Domask said. “Honestly, I’m kind of the one looking up to him now, which I never would have thought. He’s kind of taken basketball on as his own now.”
But Marcus Domask still credits his older brother for fostering the love of the game in him.
“He’s the one that first dragged me along before I really wanted to go,” he said. “He got me in the gym. He made it fun for me. When we were playing 1-on-1, he would let me kind of stay in it and win a couple. At the time, I thought I was just beating them.”
By middle school, Domask realized his older brother was letting him win. Then they started playing for real, where Mason, in high school, started winning all the time. Even then, blowouts were avoided.
“We haven’t played in a long time,” Marcus Domask said. “I’m sure I could get him now, because he doesn’t play anymore.”
An assertion big brother didn’t exactly deny.
“I’m certainly retired from playing,” Mason Domask said. “That’s why I’m coaching now. I would never try to challenge him at this point. I’d be a fool to really try and take him 1-on-1. But I could probably hold my own.”
That background appealed to Underwood during the compressed recruiting period once Illinois targeted Domask. The competitive nature he saw in film had deep family roots.
“When you talk to the family, that’s definitely a basketball family,” Underwood said. “I’ll be honest, I think that’s every coaches’ dream is to coach a coach’s kid. You see the IQ, the feel, the instincts.”
Dan Domask had just as much impact on his youngest child’s basketball career. He coached both of his sons in high school, where Marcus said there was a good separation between dad and coach.
“He laid the foundation for me for who I am as a player,” Marcus Domask said of his father. “I credit a lot to him for how I play the game, my feel for the game. A lot of people comment and say I have a good feel for the game. That’s really just growing up with a dad for a coach and being around the game and watching the game.
“He’s always commenting on games. You have no choice but to learn the game. He can’t watch a game as a fan. Sometimes, when my sister and brother would play, I wouldn’t even want to sit by him. He’d be commenting too much and I’d be like, ‘Dad, I’m just trying to watch the game.’”
A natural in the game
Though watching his older siblings play — being with his dad at practice while Dan Domask coached — might have been the foundation of Domask’s basketball prowess, it wasn’t that exclusively. Some was just inherent skill.
“I could sense certain things he was able to do that weren’t things that I was coaching,” Dan Domask said. “They were just innate. Even as a second-grader, he wouldn’t throw the ball to his teammate. He would throw the ball to where his teammate was supposed to be. Those little things I can look back on. He just gets how to play the game.”
Illinois will be the beneficiary of that this coming season. Domask has his personal goals — push his development to best prepare to play at the next level — but he picked the Illini for a reason.
He’s intent on winning. A lot.
“I want to win meaningful games and have this team leave its stamp on the program,” Domask said. “Coming into a new opportunity with one year left, I’ve just got to leave it all out here.”
Mullins can see that happening for Domask and the Illini. What the 6-foot-6 wing does on the court translates to all levels. How he’s approached his game and handled his success, though, is what sticks with the SIU coach.
“He didn’t walk around like he’s the best player on the team or the biggest person on campus when he was at SIU,” Mullins said. “He kind of just went about his business with his schedule and his routine. That’s kind of who he is. I think that’s what made him so successful.
“Someone I’d want to represent our team or university or department. You couldn’t ask for a better person. Unbelievable morals and values with his faith and how he treats people.”
That’s partially why Domask’s family is equally as sure he can parlay his success at SIU into more in the Big Ten. That and the fact he’s done it at every level.
“He’s obviously an all-star and incredibly good, but you wouldn’t even tell from his attitude,” Mason Domask said. “You’d think he’d be a lot more cocky for how much success he had at SIU, but I think that speaks to his humility and who he is as a person.
“He’s impressed me at every single level he’s played at. I don’t know where his stopping point is — where he starts to struggle. Honestly, I can’t picture him not playing up to the hype. He’s always impressed me, and I don’t think that’s ever going to stop.”