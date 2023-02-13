COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Two stats told the story of what went wrong for the Illinois women's basketball team on Sunday at No. 8 Maryland.
The Illini had 25 turnovers, and the Terrapins scored 29 points off those Illinois mistakes. The end result was an 82-71 loss by Illinois to host Maryland in front of 7,301 fans at the Xfinity Center.
It was a similar story in Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 8 with then-No. 2 Ohio State storming back from a 17-point third-quarter deficit to trip up the Illini, 87-81.
That's now two missed opportunities for Illinois (19-7, 9-6 Big Ten) to deliver a road upset of a Top 10 team. The Terrapins outscored the Illini 31-8 in the third quarter, with 17 of those Maryland points after Illinois turnovers. That allowed the Terrapins (21-5, 12-3) to rally from a 37-28 halftime deficit.
"We didn't do a great job of executing our press break, and then when we did, we got what we wanted and we were attacking them," Illinois coach Shauna Green said afterward. "It's part of that growth, but I wanted to have learned at Ohio State, Michigan State.
"I know we're down a player (Genesis Bryant), a point guard, a primary ball-handler but still we have fully capable players so it was disappointing to see you know just how we did not handle (the full-court press) well during that stretch and that's where they scored all of their points. It was all off of turnovers, and that's what they do, I know that, but we have to be better at that because we had an opportunity (on Sunday)."
An opportunity at an upset that would have been the Illini's first road win against a top-10 team in The Associated Press poll since 1997. Illinois also missed out on its first chance at reaching 20 wins this season — the Illini's last 20-win season was back in 2007-08.
Even with its second-leading scorer in Bryant out on Sunday with a left ankle injury, Illinois led going into the halftime break thanks to highly efficient three-point shooting.
The Illini knocked down eight three-pointers on 12 attempts in the first half with Jada Peebles leading the way with four makes from beyond the arc. Illinois also got three first-half three-pointers from Brynn Shoup-Hill and one from Makira Cook, who led the Illini with 29 points and surpassed 1,000 career points in Sunday's loss. On the flip side, the Illinois point guard had a team-high nine turnovers.
The frustration Terrapins senior guard Diamond Miller showed in stomping her feet after missing a three-point shot right before the halftime buzzer would change after the break.
Miller scored 19 of her game-high 31 points in the second half.
"Zone is really great but there are also a lot of gaps in zone," Miller said of the defense Illinois used on Sunday. "Once you find those gaps, it kind of just opens up the zone into easy opportunities for you or your teammates. So just looking at the gaps and once you expose the gaps keep attacking the gaps."
Abby Meyers completed a three-point play with a layup and a free throw after an Illini foul to put Maryland ahead 46-43 with 3 minutes, 38 seconds, left in the third quarter. It was the first time the Terrapins had led since the first quarter.
Maryland stretched that advantage to 59-45 at the end of the third quarter with the Terrapins closing the quarter on a 13-0 run. Illinois trailed by double digits for the rest of the game.
The Illini, who have a full week before playing Penn State (13-12, 4-10) next Sunday at State Farm Center, finished the game with 12 made three-pointers and shot 54.5 percent from beyond the arc. Peebles supplied 17 points off the bench on the strength of five three-pointers.
"That's a top NCAA tournament team that's going to make a deep run in the tournament," Maryland coach Brenda Frese said of Illinois. "They came out red hot. They could not have shot it any better, especially from three-point range. We were uncharacteristically cold, so that first half was a tough one to be able to stomach but terrific response out of the locker room. We spent a lot of time talking about our energy, specifically on the defensive end when your shots aren't falling.
"I saw in the first half when we were getting into some traps that we were having some success. I thought the mentality coming out at halftime, the aggressiveness when we were getting the steals to score I think they started to play off of each other when they could shut down those traps. We knew we had the length and size on them, and so I think we did a nice job taking advantage of it."