Former Illinois men’s basketball standout Paul Judson, left, died Sunday. The 89-year-old former First Team All-Big Ten selection and honorable mention All-American played at Alden-Hebron and Illinois with his twin brother Phil, right.

WEST DUNDEE — Former Illinois standout Paul Judson, 89, passed away Sunday at home. The 6-foot-4 three-year letterwinner earned First Team All-Big Ten and honorable mention All-American honors during his senior season in Champaign and was one of a dozen Illini selected in the NBA draft in the 1950s.

Judson, who played at Illinois with his twin brother, Phil, was a state champion at Alden-Hebron. The Green Giants were the smallest school to win a state title in the IHSA's old one-class system but far from underdogs as the No. 1 team in the state most of the season. Phil Judson, the father of former Illinois guard and assistant coach Rob Judson, survives his brother.

Success followed Paul Judson at Illinois. He averaged 11.2 points as a sophomore in his debut season in 1953-54 and improved as a scorer in each successive season. He put up 16.5 points per game in 1954-55 and 18.4 points per game in 1955-56 as a senior.

Judson was selected by the Syracuse Nationals with the 13th overall pick in the second round of the 1956 NBA Draft. He didn't play in the NBA, but did begin a long career as a teacher and coach in Illinois. Judson started his career at Mattoon in 1958-59 and had stops at Dundee and Hampshire before his retirement.

