WEST DUNDEE — Former Illinois standout Paul Judson, 89, passed away Sunday at home. The 6-foot-4 three-year letterwinner earned First Team All-Big Ten and honorable mention All-American honors during his senior season in Champaign and was one of a dozen Illini selected in the NBA draft in the 1950s.
It is with a heavy heart that we tell you that we have lost one of our Illinois Basketball Greats with the passing of Paul Judson (left in the 1st photo & is on the right in the 2nd photo). The IBCA & the Basketball Museum of IL. extend our deepest sympathy to the Judson family. pic.twitter.com/C8SHXHQckq— BBall Museum of IL (@BBallMuseumIL) June 7, 2023
Judson, who played at Illinois with his twin brother, Phil, was a state champion at Alden-Hebron. The Green Giants were the smallest school to win a state title in the IHSA's old one-class system but far from underdogs as the No. 1 team in the state most of the season. Phil Judson, the father of former Illinois guard and assistant coach Rob Judson, survives his brother.
Success followed Paul Judson at Illinois. He averaged 11.2 points as a sophomore in his debut season in 1953-54 and improved as a scorer in each successive season. He put up 16.5 points per game in 1954-55 and 18.4 points per game in 1955-56 as a senior.
Judson was selected by the Syracuse Nationals with the 13th overall pick in the second round of the 1956 NBA Draft. He didn't play in the NBA, but did begin a long career as a teacher and coach in Illinois. Judson started his career at Mattoon in 1958-59 and had stops at Dundee and Hampshire before his retirement.