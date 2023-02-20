Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down the matchup between the Illini and Gophers:
Lineups
Illinois (17-9, 8-7 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jayden Epps Fr. 6-2 10.1 Norfolk, Va.
G RJ Melendez So. 6-7 5.6 Arecibo, Puerto Rico
G/F Matthew Mayer Gr. 6-9 12.2 Austin, Texas
F Coleman Hawkins Jr. 6-10 9.7 Sacramento, Calif.
F Dain Dainja R-So. 6-9 10.3 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
FYI: Mayer's scoring average is deceiving in that it doesn't really reflect the player he is now. That's basically true with all of his season-long statistical averages. His first eight games were rough. The last 18 not so much. From the Dec. 6 win against Texas through Saturday's loss at Indiana, Mayer is averaging 15.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.1 assists while shooting 45.8 percent overall and 40.3 percent from three-point range.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G/F Ty Rodgers Fr. 6-6 2.8 Saginaw, Mich.
G Sencire Harris Fr. 6-4 3.6 Canton, Ohio
G Luke Goode So. 6-7 3.3 Fort Wayne, Ind.
Minnesota (7-17, 1-13 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Ta'Lon Cooper Jr. 6-4 10.3 Roebuck, S.C.
G/F Jaden Henley Fr. 6-7 4.1 Ontario, Calif.
F Jamison Battle Jr. 6-7 12.3 Robbinsdale, Minn.
F Joshua Ola-Joseph Fr. 6-7 7.7 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
F Dawson Garcia So. 6-11 15.4 Prior Lake, Minn.
FYI: Garcia returned to the Gophers' lineup Saturday against Penn State after missing the previous five games with a foot injury. Wins have been few and far between anyway for Minnesota this season, but the margin of defeat grew with Garcia sidelined. The Gophers still lost to the Nittany Lions by seven, but they had lost their previous five games with Garcia sidelined by an average of 21.2 points. That included a pair of 35-point blowouts for Rutgers and Maryland.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
F Pharrel Payne Fr. 6-9 7.7 Cottage Grove, Minn.
G Braeden Carrington Fr. 6-4 5.8 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
G Taurus Samuels Sr. 6-1 2.7 Oceanside, Calif.
Details
Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
TV: Connor Onion (play-by-play) and Brian Butch (analysis) will have the call on BTN.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.
Series history: Illinois leads 128-68.
Last meeting: Illinois won 78-60 on Jan. 16 in Minneapolis.
FYI: Illinois has lost just three times at home to Minnesota since the turn of the century and hold a 13-3 advantage in that stretch. The Illini are also 14-5 in Minneapolis since 2001 and beat the Gophers on five different occasions in the Big Ten tournament (three times in Indianapolis and twice in Chicago).
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Shannon's status still to be determined
Terrence Shannon Jr. remained in concussion protocol Sunday afternoon, according to Illinois coach Brad Underwood. The 6-foot-6 senior guard immediately entered the protocol Tuesday night after suffering a concussion in the Illini's loss at Penn State. He missed Saturday's loss at Indiana after not making the trip to Bloomington, Ind. Shannon was to be re-evaluated Sunday, but Underwood said the status quo remained the same.
"To be honest, I don’t know anything different (Sunday) than I did two days ago," Underwood said before his team's last practice in preparation for Monday's rescheduled game against Minnesota. "It’s the many steps we have layered up here through our concussion protocol. I don’t know anything new at this time. We’ll determine what that looks like. It’s just the steps. I don’t even know all the steps. Our training staff and medical staff handle all that stuff."
Rodgers' role continuing to grow
Shannon's absence Saturday at Indiana meant more playing time for freshman wing Ty Rodgers, who came up 1 minute short of his career high with 27 minutes of action against the Hoosiers. The necessity of more time on the court for Rodgers came despite him not practicing all week because of strep throat. No Shannon coupled with Indiana defending Rodgers with Race Thompson had the ball in the Illini freshman's hands initiating offense more than he had all season.
"That was advantageous for us when we can get him into switches," Underwood said of the bigger Thompson having to defend the quicker Rodgers. "That’s something in the future we really like because he’s strong, he’s a great passer and he gets the ball where he wants to in the post."
Goode's importance extends beyond his shooting
Luke Goode also saw an uptick in playing time Saturday at Indiana. It was part no Shannon and part another struggle-filled game for the also ill RJ Melendez, who started showing strep throat symptoms Friday morning. Goode knocked down his second three-pointer in as many games and finished with seven points in just his third appearance of the season after preseason surgery to fix a fracture in his left foot. Goode on the court, though, means more than just another offensive option.
"He’s just a steady presence," Illinois veteran wing Matthew Mayer said. "He’s like a coach on the floor and is always talking. He rebounds every time. He can knock down shots. And he’s really unselfish and all about the team. It’s great to have him on the floor."
The News-Gazette’s pick
Illinois 79, Minnesota 66
Year two of the Ben Johnson era at Minnesota has been a regression. The Gophers will have to win out in its five remaining regular season games and then pick up another in the Big Ten tournament to even match last year's still underwhelming 13-17 record. Preseason injuries to Parker Fox and Isaiah Ihnen (again) haven't helped. Neither have in-season injuries for the team's two stars Jamison Battle and Dawson Garcia. The likelihood of accumulating enough wins just to break even with 2021-22 is slim. Minnesota is the projected underdog in all of its remaining games, including Monday at Illinois. For a reason. (N-G prediction record — 15-11)