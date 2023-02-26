Lineups
Illinois (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jayden Epps Fr. 6-2 10.0 Norfolk, Va.
G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 17.3 Chicago
G/F Matthew Mayer Gr. 6-9 12.6 Austin, Texas
F Coleman Hawkins Jr. 6-10 9.8 Sacramento, Calif.
F Dain Dainja R-So. 6-9 10.1 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
FYI: Mayer’s 14 points in Thursday’s win against Northwestern marked his fourth consecutive game in double figures and eighth such performance in his last nine games. The Baylor transfer has played his way into some level of All-Big Ten recognition the last two-plus months averaging 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in his last 20 games while shooting 45 percent overall, 39 percent from three-point range and 76 percent at the free-throw line.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G/F Ty Rodgers Fr. 6-6 2.8 Saginaw, Mich.
G Sencire Harris Fr. 6-4 3.6 Canton, Ohio
G RJ Melendez So. 6-7 5.7 Arecibo, Puerto Rico
Ohio State (11-17, 3-14 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Bruce Thornton Fr. 6-2 9.3 Alpharetta, Ga.
G Roddy Gayle Jr. Fr. 6-4 3.9 Niagara Falls, N.Y.
F Justice Sueing R-Sr. 6-6 11.9 Honolulu
F Brice Sensabaugh Fr. 6-6 16.6 Orlando, Fla.
C Felix Okpara Fr. 6-11 3.5 Lagos, Nigeria
FYI: The Buckeyes officially shut down starting forward Zed Key earlier this week. The 6-foot-8 forward suffered a shoulder injury in early January, and while he missed just a single game, he was never 100 percent healthy. Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann told reporters Wednesday that Key would have season-ending shoulder surgery soon.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Isaac Likekele Gr. 6-5 3.9 Arlington, Texas
G Sean McNeil Gr. 6-4 9.6 Union, Ky.
G Eugene Brown III Jr. 6-7 1.6 Conyers, Ga.
Details
Site: Value City Arena at the Jerome Schottenstein Center (18,809); Columbus, Ohio.
TV: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play) and Jay Wright (analysis) will have the call on CBS.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.
Series history: Illinois leads 109-81.
Last meeting: Illinois won 69-60 on Jan. 24 in Champaign.
FYI: Illinois’ last win in Columbus, Ohio, on March 6, 2021, was memorable. Ayo Dosunmu was back on the court after a three-game absence with the debut of “Mamba Dos” in his black face mask. And Trent Frazier celebrated the Illini’s 73-68 victory by raising up a homemade “B1G Champions” sign on a legal pad. Illinois, of course, had the most wins in the Big Ten that season with 16, but Michigan was named Big Ten champion with a 14-3 record and got to raise the banner.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Illini are finally back to full strength
Saturday morning’s practice was essentially the first time Illinois has been fully healthy and had its full complement of players available all season. Luke Goode’s back from his foot injury. Terrence Shannon Jr. has cleared concussion protocol. And there’s no illness ripping its way through the roster. The level of anticipation and excitement for Illinois coach Brad Underwood was high.
“It makes practices better,” Underwood said. “Our practices are way more competitive. We’re able to build a little bit of a routine and a pattern having guys healthy. That helps our team. It’s like having all the pieces to the puzzle. When you don’t have them, you see that hole in the middle. That’s what this season has been like because of all those injuries and different guys being out. It’s never too late. They’ll all help us win games.”
Busy stretch continues Sunday in Columbus
Sunday’s game at Ohio State will be Illinois’ fourth in nine days with the rescheduled game against Minnesota squeezed into Monday amidst an already packed slate. How the Illini will have to approach playing the Buckeyes has been a part of the pregame conversation. Especially after Thursday’s game against Northwestern, which was a third in six days for Illinois.
“If you don’t bring it for a half — especially on the road — you’re in trouble,” Underwood said. “We’re going to get an Ohio State team on CBS that’s going to play really, really hard. We’re playing for a lot and continue to keep striving and getting better. You can’t take anything for granted, that’s for sure.”
Effort means everything to Illinois coach
Friday was a day off for Illinois given last Sunday’s regularly scheduled break had to be replaced with a practice to prepare for Minnesota. That left the film review of the Illini’s 66-62 win against No. 21 Northwestern for before Saturday morning’s practice. It was a unique situation given the sharp contrast in level of play between the two halves Thursday night. Underwood said it was “shocking how bad” his team was in the first half against the Wildcats and telling how much better Illinois got offensively when the defense picked up in the second half. The Illini missed all 11 of their three-pointers in the first 20 minutes and then went 7 of 13 from deep in the final 20.
“It’s amazing when you play hard and you get engaged on the defensive side how the ball finds a way to go through the bottom of the net,” Underwood said. “The first half coincides with mistakes and lack of consistent effort. Then hair on fire, mentally focused, and the ball finds the bottom of the net. I was concerned at halftime that we had 19 points. How do you score enough points against a low possession team like Northwestern? Then we scored 47. It just goes to show how mental this game is and the approach that you have to have to play with your hair on fire.”
The News-Gazette’s pick
Illinois 71, Ohio State 67
There was a time earlier this season where Ohio State was 2-0 in the Big Ten with wins against Rutgers and Northwestern. Then the bottom fell out. The Buckeyes have lost 14 of their last 15 games in league play and haven’t won in more than a month. Chris Holtmann turning to four freshmen in his starting lineup was basically waving the white flag on 2022-23 and starting the groundwork for 2023-24 — even if it won’t include surprise one-and-done forward Brice Sensabaugh. Ohio State has lost its last four home games, and a fully healthy Illinois can make it five. (N-G prediction record — 16-12)