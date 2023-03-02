Lineups
Illinois (19-10, 10-8 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G/F Ty Rodgers Fr. 6-6 2.9 Saginaw, Mich.
G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 17.1 Chicago
G/F Matthew Mayer Gr. 6-9 12.6 Austin, Texas
F Coleman Hawkins Jr. 6-10 9.9 Sacramento, Calif.
F Dain Dainja R-So. 6-9 9.7 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
➜ FYI: Mayer, who became known for his mullet during his time at Baylor, is rocking the same haircut again now for Illinois. Mayer said he intended to get a haircut sooner, but he signed a name, image and likeness deal with Great Clips and they set the date he could cut it as Feb. 27. Wednesday’s practice was also Mayer’s first after he was out with what he called “caffeine poisoning” after consuming five Monster energy drinks after the Illini’s loss on Sunday at Ohio State and six total for the day. “I like a caffeine-induced euphoria to play video games in,” he said. “I could barely get out of bed the next day. It was basically a caffeine hangover.”
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Sencire Harris Fr. 6-4 3.6 Canton, Ohio
G RJ Melendez So. 6-7 5.7 Arecibo, Puerto Rico
G Luke Goode So. 6-7 2.0 Fort Wayne, Ind.
Michigan (17-12, 11-7 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Dug McDaniel Fr. 5-11 8.2 Washington, D.C.
G Kobe Bufkin So. 6-4 13.4 Grand Rapids, Mich.
G Joey Baker Gr. 6-7 5.4 Fayetteville, N.C.
F Will Tschetter R-Fr. 6-8 2.5 Stewartville, Minn.
C Hunter Dickinson Jr. 7-1 17.6 Alexandria, Va.
➜ FYI: Freshman guard Jett Howard has missed the Wolverines’ last two games with an ankle injury, and assistant coach Saddi Washington told reporters Wednesday that Howard’s return was “TBD.” The 6-foot-8 Howard, who is projected by some as a late lottery pick in the 2023 NBA draft, is averaging 14.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
F Terrance Williams II Jr. 6-7 6.6 Clinton, Md.
F Tarris Reed Jr. Fr. 6-10 3.6 St. Louis
G Jace Howard Jr. 6-7 1.4 Miami
Details
➜ Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
➜ TV: Kevin Brown (play-by-play) and Seth Greenberg (analysis) will have the call on ESPN.
➜ Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.
➜ Series history: Illinois leads 92-85.
➜ Last meeting: Illinois won 93-85 on Feb. 27, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich.
➜ FYI: The Illini have a five-game winning streak against the Wolverines. Michigan coach Juwan Howard, then, has yet to win against Illinois coach Brad Underwood. It’s a dramatic turn in the series. Before the Illini’s current streak, the Wolverines had won four in a row and 14 of 16.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Dainja could be pivotal this week
Dain Dainja played just nine minutes — and just a single minute in the second half — during Illinois’ 72-60 loss at Ohio State on Sunday. The Buckeyes’ small-ball lineup created issues defensively for the 6-foot-9 Illini forward, and Illinois couldn’t capitalize on those mismatches offensively. But with Michigan and 7-1 center Hunter Dickinson and Purdue and 7-4 center Zach Edey up next for Illinois on Thursday and Sunday, respectively, Dainja’s presence on the court will be needed.
“He had a great practice (Tuesday),” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said of Dainja. “He’s watching a lot of film. We know we’ve got a couple bigs coming. We need 25-30 minutes of really good Dain Dainja.”
No love lost with Dickinson and Illini fans
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson called Illinois fans “annoying” at Big Ten Media days in 2021 and doubled down this past December during an episode of the podcast he shares with former Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon. Dickinson also called Texas Tech coach Mark Adams a “coward” in now deleted tweets last spring after Terrence Shannon Jr. wound up at Illinois instead of Michigan.
“How are you going to deny a kid the chance to play where he wanted to go,” Dickinson’s tweet read. “Were you really under that much pressure by your boosters to not sign off on him to take summer classes there to be able to graduate even after he announced he’s not coming back?”
Shannon said he has a good relationship with Dickinson, but he “didn’t make anything” of the Michigan center’s comments last April.
“It just happens to be a rivalry for Illinois,” Shannon said. “I happened to get in the midst of that with the stuff ya’ll heard in the transfer portal. But it’s just another game, and we should win.”
Guard play driving Michigan’s success
Losing Princeton transfer guard Jaelin Llewellyn to a season-ending ACL injury on Dec. 4 put Michigan into a bit of a tailspin. The Wolverines lost four of their next eight games and hit the end of January with an 11-10 record. Michigan has since won six of its last eight games. Underwood has pinned that success on the Wolverines’ landing on Dug McDaniel at point guard after trying both Kobe Bufkin and Jett Howard on the ball at times.
“Dug’s been incredible as a freshman,” Underwood said. “Once they pretty much settled on Dug being on the ball, he’s been great. He’s found his role, and he’s got great swagger for a freshman.”
The News-Gazette’s pick
Michigan 75, Illinois 72
Illinois is a favorite at State Farm Center, but the projected spread is really only enough to account for home-court advantage. On a neutral? This game’s a toss-up, and the uncertainty surrounding Jayden Epps tips the scale in Michigan’s favor. (N-G prediction record — 16-13)