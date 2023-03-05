Lineups
Illinois (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 17.2 Chicago
G RJ Melendez So. 6-8 5.9 Arecibo, Puerto Rico
G/F Matthew Mayer Gr. 6-9 12.9 Austin, Texas
F Coleman Hawkins Jr. 6-10 9.8 Sacramento, Calif.
F Dain Dainja R-So. 6-9 9.7 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
➜ FYI: Dainja has been the odd man out with Illinois shifting to more small-ball in the past three games. Sometimes it’s been a necessity. Dainja struggled in the loss at Ohio State. Sometimes, the Illini have simply gone on a run with their smaller lineup, and coach Brad Underwood has stuck with it. That’s led to Dainja averaging just 3.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in 13 minutes per game his last three games.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G/F Ty Rodgers Fr. 6-6 3.3 Saginaw, Mich.
G Sencire Harris Fr. 6-4 3.5 Canton, Ohio
G Luke Goode So. 6-7 2.3 Fort Wayne, Ind.
No. 5 Purdue (25-5, 14-5 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Braden Smith Fr. 6-0 9.8 Westfield, Ind.
G Fletcher Loyer Fr. 6-4 11.9 Fort Wayne, Ind.
G Brandon Newman Jr. 6-5 5.6 Valparaiso, Ind.
F Mason Gillis Jr. 6-6 6.3 New Castle, Ind.
C Zach Edey Jr. 7-4 22.1 Toronto
➜ FYI: Edey is just one of four players in the last 30 years to average at least 22 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks in a single season. The others are Southern’s Jervaughn Scales (1993-94), TCU’s Kurt Thomas (1994-95) and Colgate’s Adonal Foyle (1996-97). As a guide to how much the NBA has changed, Thomas and Foyle were both top-10 NBA draft picks. Edey’s best projection is as a late second-round pick come June’s draft.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Ethan Morton Jr. 6-7 4.1 Butler, Pa.
F Caleb Furst So. 6-10 6.0 Fort Wayne, Ind.
G David Jenkins Jr. Sr. 6-1 3.5 Tacoma, Wash.
Details
➜ Site: Mackey Arena (14,804); West Lafayette, Ind.
➜ TV: Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and former Kansas and Creighton guard Nick Bahe (analysis) will have the call on FOX.
➜ Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.
➜ Series history: Purdue leads 104-90.
➜ Last meeting: Purdue won 84-68 on Feb. 8, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind.
➜ FYI: Purdue doesn’t have an unblemished home record this season — both Rutgers and Indiana got the Boilermakers on their home court — but Mackey Arena is generally considered a difficult place to play. Purdue holds a 73.9 percent all-time winning percentage at home. Illinois has won twice at Mackey Arena in its last 10 trips, including a 79-62 victory on Jan. 21, 2020. Kofi Cockburn had 22 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks in that win.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Epps will miss second straight game
Jayden Epps remains in concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at Purdue. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Illinois freshman guard suffered the injury in Tuesday’s practice, and it was concerning enough that he was hospitalized overnight at Carle Foundation Hospital. Epps was released Wednesday and missed Thursday’s double-overtime win against Michigan.
“He’s progressing,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said Saturday. “He will not play. He will not make the trip. But progressing.”
Melendez rounding into form at right time
Call it the RJ Melendez renaissance. The sophomore guard struggled — mightily at times — this season. Like the stretch from mid-December to early February where he averaged 3.5 points and shot 24.6 percent from the field overall and 12.5 percent from three-point range. That made putting up 12 points, four rebounds and two assists in Thursday’s double-overtime win against Michigan a statement performance, and he’s averaging eight points and 5.8 rebounds in his last four games.
“He was terrific, and he was almost perfect on the defensive side,” Underwood said. “His grade out on the defensive side was elite. ... I think we had 74 percent of our possessions touch the paint, which is a great number for us, and RJ is a big piece of that.”
Slowing down Edey is tall task
Illinois doesn’t have its own dominant center to throw at opposing big men like Purdue’s Zach Edey anymore now that Kofi Cockburn is playing professionally in Japan. That assignment instead falls mostly on 6-9, 270-pound Dain Dainja and 6-10, 225-pound Coleman Hawkins to try and slow down the 7-4, 305-pound Edey. The Illini got a warmup for that matchup Thursday against Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson. The Wolverines’ 7-1, 260-pound center finished with 31 points and 16 rebounds.
“We can’t give them extra opportunities,” Underwood said. “Zach gets six offensive rebounds a game, and then he bats another four or five back out. You’ve got to block him out. ... You’ve got to hit him, and you’ve got to make him work. Then you’ve got to be like a hungry pack of wolves and pursue the ball and understand going in you’re not going to stop him totally. He’s going to get his.”
The News-Gazette’s pick
No. 5 Purdue 75, Illinois 68
All it takes is one of Fletcher Loyer or Braden Smith or maybe even Mason Gillis to catch fire from the perimeter to make Purdue a problem. Because Zach Edey will score. He’s scored at least 20 points in 18 games this season and has six 30-point games. But if Edey’s supporting cast gets going, the Boilermakers have proven difficult to stop. (N-G prediction record — 16-14)