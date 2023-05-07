CHAMPAIGN — Jenna Giacone has been around Shauna Green from the very start of her Division I women’s basketball coaching career.
Giacone was less than a month into her freshman year at Dayton when Green was hired to replace Jim Jabir on Sept. 11, 2016.
The Delmar N.Y., native remembers the first time Green walked into the Flyers’ team room as the head coach. Green, a former Dayton assistant who left western Ohio for one year to join Joe McKeown’s women’s basketball staff at Northwestern, returned to coach the Flyers two months before the 2016-17 season tipped off.
“When Shauna walked into the room, the entire film room at Dayton erupted with smiles and tears of joy,” Giacone told The News-Gazette. “I just knew right then seeing the upperclassmen’s faces and the reaction to Shauna being announced as the new head coach that everything was going to work out and I was still at the place where I was supposed to be at, and she was going to be a great coach and a great person.”
Nearly seven years later, Giacone is still by Green’s side.
Giacone played six seasons for Green at Dayton with foot injuries — including two surgical procedures on her left foot — hampering the early part of her playing career. Giacone medically redshirted the 2017-18 season.
But the second half of Giacone’s time with the Flyers brought with it a reward for her perseverance.
Giacone was a two-time First-Team All-Atlantic 10 performer, as Dayton won back-to-back-to-back A-10 regular-season titles. The Flyers also qualified for the NCAA tournament in two of her final three college seasons, although the 2020 event was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Giacone’s 2021-22 season as a graduate student was a highly successful one in a lot of ways. The 6-foot-1 guard averaged a career-high 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for Dayton, which finished with a 26-6 record and defeated DePaul in a First Four NCAA tournament game before losing to 6-seed Georgia in Giacone’s final college game.
That last game represented a bit of a crossroads for Giacone, who holds a bachelor’s degree in sports management and a master’s degree in business administration from Dayton.
Giacone had considered playing overseas and had hired an agent with Italy her top choice. But coaching had always been a long-term goal. The right opportunity with the right people, as Giacone described it, to jump into the coaching profession would have to open up, however.
That’s where Illinois comes into play.
Two days after Dayton’s season ended, Green informed the team she was taking the Illini job. Giacone found herself in Green’s office with a request: “Take me with you.”
Green did just that.
Eventually.
Giacone was hired by Green on May 11, 2022, to become the director of scouting and player development for Illinois and its first-year coach Green.
But not before landing a special playing opportunity. Giacone, after all, was invited last year to preseason training camp for the WNBA’s Seattle Storm.
Giacone found herself “exhausted” before Day 1 of practice with the Storm even got underway as she was understandably hyped up. Being around players like Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart had Giacone star-struck.
By day two, Giacone began to settle in.
“There was a moment, where I was standing on the baseline, I was like, holy crap, I’m running transition with Sue Bird or playing with all these greats on the court,” Giacone said, “and it was just a very real moment for me that I took in and will continue to hold with me and share with our players.”
Giacone was waived by the Storm in late April, but did play in two preseason games, averaging 11.5 minutes off the bench.
Still, that WNBA training camp stint, which finished about two weeks before Giacone was officially hired by Illinois, was well worth it.
“You know, hanging out with (WNBA players) off the court, on the court, it was an amazing experience that I wouldn’t trade it for the world and I’m just very, very happy I ended up going. Nothing quite like it and I was just glad I was able to experience it and add it to my experience and my resume and talk about it. You know, talk to the kids about it now having players that have dreams of the WNBA.”
The 12 months that followed saw Giacone start a new chapter in her life and watch Green turn a downtrodden Illinois program into a winner again with the Illini returning to The Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time in 23 years, ending a two-decade-long NCAA tournament drought and finishing with a 22-10 record — the program’s most wins in a season since 1999-2000.
Green wasn’t surprised Giacone was able to build a rapport with the Illini players, even if it was a different kind of challenge. Guard Makira Cook and forward Brynn Shoup-Hill — both of whom followed Green from Dayton to C-U — were teammates of Giacone’s with the Flyers.
Switching to the coaching side brought a different perspective. Giacone sits on the team’s leadership council along with Green and a player group that includes Cook, forward Kendall Bostic and guards Genesis Bryant, Jada Peebles and Adalia McKenzie.
“She’s just so great with our players,” Green told The N-G in a phone interview. “What better person to sit and help our players navigate this than someone who literally is fresh out of college and has played in our system? She’s been an integral piece to us just with that ability to connect with our players and help them through the basketball piece, the off-the-court stuff and someone again I trust with my life. I’m just really, really happy that she’s here, and hopefully, we can keep her for a while and continue to groom her, because I think she’s going to be an unbelievable assistant coach with some more experience.
“She had some opportunities (after the 2022-23 season was over), where she could have went and been an assistant (coach elsewhere), but she believes in what we’re doing and wants to stay here.”
Green and Giacone also have developed a lighter side to their relationship. A willingness to give each other a hard time. But in a fun way.
Like before a practice last winter when Green’s 8-year-old son Matteo was trying to score on one of the baskets at State Farm Center and Giacone blocked his shot. Green, who had just finished up some media interviews, joked with her former player that Giacone never played that kind of defense at Dayton.
All kidding aside, it’s the traits that Green sees in Giacone that remind the Illinois coach of, well, a younger version of herself.
The 43-year-old Green got her start in coaching as an assistant at Division III Loras College in 2002 and was fresh out of college back then after wrapping up her playing career at Canisius as the program’s all-time leading scorer.
It took 14 years for Green to land her first DI head-coaching job. Giacone was an 18-year-old freshman when Green took over at Dayton. She’s now 24.
“She’s the only one I can say has been with me my whole journey as a head coach,” Green said. Two current Illini assistant coaches Calamity McEntire and DeAntoine Beasley have been alongside Green for five seasons apiece. Ryan Gensler had been Green’s longest-tenured staffer (five seasons at Dayton, one at Illinois) before Akron hired him to lead its women’s basketball program in March.
“Jenna goes about her business,” the Illinois coach continued. “She’s not the loudest person. She just works and she’s consistent in everything that she does. Everyone likes her. Even as a player, she got along with everyone. She was that person that everyone felt comfortable going to and talking to. If they needed help, they’d go to Jenna. That’s just her personality. ... With all of those characteristics, I think she’s going to continue to thrive, and as she learns and grows in this business, she’s going to be really, really good. No doubt about it down the line she’ll be a head coach, as well.”