ATLANTA — Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn was experiencing something of a crisis of confidence during the start of his senior year at national powerhouse Montverde Academy.
Gibbs-Lawhorn said he questioned himself a lot while playing for the school based in central Florida near Orlando. Questioned if he was good enough. Questioned if he should even be on the same court as some of his teammates.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound point guard wasn’t all that happy, but he had sublimated those feelings. He understood Montverde, which has won the last two GEICO Nationals, was a place where he could get better. The list of former Eagles that have turned into college basketball and/or NBA stars is a long one and includes players like Joel Embiid, D’Angelo Russell, Ben Simmons, Cade Cunningham, RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes, among others.
Gibbs-Lawhorn knew staying at Montverde would help prepare him to compete at the next level. Even if his playing time was limited behind a roster essentially built around a quartet of talented big men in Liam McNeeley, Derik Queen, Cooper Flagg and Kwame Evans.
But the more Gibbs-Lawhorn discussed the situation with the people closest to him, the more the future Illinois guard thought about one thing. His own happiness.
“I was just putting my happiness to the side,” Gibbs-Lawhorn told The News-Gazette. “I was focused on getting to the NBA and getting better at basketball. I really didn’t focus on being happy. That’s when my agent started talking about happiness. He was like, ‘Yeah, bro, if you’re not happy, you’ve got to go somewhere.’”
So he did.
Gibbs-Lawhorn ultimately wound up at Word of God Academy in Raleigh, N.C., in early January. The Holy Rams were one of three new teams added to Overtime Elite heading into the 2022-23 season with those players still retaining their college eligibility and playing in the OTE based in Atlanta.
The move was a success, as Gibbs-Lawhorn was named to the All-OTE First Team along with projected 2023 NBA draft lottery picks Amen and Ausar Thompson, Mississippi commit Jordan Burks and 2024 four-star recruit Somto Cyril.
“Going to Word of God, my goal was to play basketball — actually play basketball — and have fun,” Gibbs-Lawhorn said. “That’s what I’m doing. When I play basketball and have fun, this is how I play. … They basically told me I’d be allowed to be off the leash. It was my team, and I could do whatever.”
Gibbs-Lawhorn averaged 20.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists during his 10 regular-season games with Word of God. He shot 48.7 percent from the field overall, 39 percent from three-point range and 75 percent at the free throw line.
Four-star Class of 2023 guards Freddie Dilione and Davin Cosby both leaving Word of God at the semester to enroll early at Tennessee and Alabama, respectively, opened the door for Gibbs-Lawhorn to take control as the Holy Rams’ No. 1 option.
“Once we found Freddie and Davin were leaving Word of God, it would be a perfect place,” Gibbs-Lawhorn said. “It’s been awesome. It’s just been a whole lot of point-proving for me. I told people what it was with me. I told them how good I was. I told them what I was going to do. They didn’t believe me. They went out and they hated on me. While they were hating on me, I was in the gym putting in all the work and doing what they don’t see. Now look what they’re seeing. They’re seeing me succeed.”
That success has grown from Gibbs-Lawhorn’s reinforced confidence in himself. There were times, he admitted, where he felt like giving up basketball when he was at Montverde. Getting through that phase was a confidence-builder in itself for the native of Lafayette, Ind.
“I questioned my confidence at Montverde, but you can’t really question yourself on 8-10 minutes of game time,” Gibbs-Lawhorn said. “I just kind of worked on not judging myself on the time and minutes I was playing. Now, I’m playing 35-40 minutes a game, and that right there is what put my confidence on a whole other level.
“Confidence is real. If you don’t have confidence, you’re not going to be good. If you don’t have confidence, you’re going to overthink. If you don’t have confidence, you’re not going to play. I would say the main thing that’s improved about my game is my confidence and me knowing I can do what I can do.”