The 2023-24 Illinois roster might actually be set. Should be. Probably. It's college basketball in the transfer portal and NIL era. You never really know. But our roster breakdown proceeds accordingly:
Amani Hansberry
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 225 pounds
Position: Forward
What he’s done: Hansberry repeated as Baltimore Sun All-Metro Player of the Year after leading Mount St. Joseph (Md.) to Baltimore Catholic League regular season and tournament titles. The future Illinois forward averaged 15.3 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for the 38-4 Gaels and wrapped up his prep career with a 17-point, 21-rebound performance in the BCL tournament championship game against St. Maria Goretti (Md.). Hansberry was selected to play in the historic Capital Classic in Washington, D.C., in late April and wound up the No. 58 recruit (a jump of 17 places) in the final Recruiting Services Consensus Index rankings.
What his role will be in 2023-24: Hansberry is the exact type of big man that Illinois coach Brad Underwood covets ... a good passing one that can also rebound and score. How much Hansberry factors into the plan this coming season will hinge on which direction Underwood goes with his offense. If it's spread, getting Hansberry some minutes in the pinch post would make sense to maximize his ability to facilitate. But Illinois' push to get old put more frontcourt options on the board with Quincy Guerrier and Marcus Domask joining Coleman Hawkins and Dain Dainja. Differentiating himself enough from that group will be Hansberry's summer and early fall challenge.