The 2023-24 Illinois roster might actually be set. Should be. Probably. It's college basketball in the transfer portal and NIL era. You never really know. But our roster breakdown proceeds accordingly:
Coleman Hawkins
Height: 6-foot-10
Weight: 225 pounds
Position: Forward
What he’s done: The perpetual buzzword around Hawkins is "potential." The idea of the 6-10 forward is intriguing. The total package of size, length and positional versatility could be dangerous. Fully tapping into that potential has been a work in progress. Steps were taken last season. Hawkins was Illinois' third-leading scorer but led the team in assists and rebounds. All that Hawkins could be was never more prevalent than when he posted his first career triple-double (15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists) in the Illini's Big Ten/ACC Challenge win against Syracuse. The Orange might have been down relative to their history, but that's a legitimate performance against a power conference opponent. It was also just the fifth triple-double in program history after two from Ayo Dosunmu and one each by Sergio McClain and (not that) Mark Smith. It likely won't be an every game scenario, but that level of production was Hawkins realizing his full potential.
What his role will be in 2023-24: Another season in Champaign likely means another season as Illinois' Swiss army knife. Illini coach Brad Underwood can use Hawkins in several ways on and off the ball, and he regularly has. Hawkins chose another year of college basketball to improve his NBA draft stock. A good way to do that would be to keep up the rebounding and assists numbers while taking a more active scoring role. Hawkins won't be the No. 1 offensive option with Terrence Shannon Jr. also returning, but a little more assertiveness from the Sacramento, Calif., native wouldn't be a bad thing for Illinois. Shooting better than his 28 percent career mark from three-point range wouldn't hurt either.