Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Not everything about the 2023-24 Illinois basketball is settled. Obviously. But there are some players that will be on the court come November. What might they mean for the Illini this coming season?
Dain Dainja
Height: 6-foot-9
Weight: 250 pounds
Position: Forward
What he’s done: It took until his third season of college basketball for Dainja to get on the court, but he took advantage of the opportunity. The former Baylor big man, who redshirted in 2021-22 after an injury and then sat out most of the 2022-23 season after transferring to Illinois after just three games with the Bears, wound up tied with Jayden Epps as the Illini's fourth-leading scorer. Dainja put up 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. A positive. The downward trend in his defense as the season progressed was not.
What his role will be in 2023-24: First things first. The above listed weight is amended from last year’s roster with information from Illinois coach Brad Underwood, who said Dainja has dropped down to 250 pounds this spring. That’s 20 pounds lighter than what was listed on the roster during the 2022-23 season. Underwood also expressed expectations of Dainja becoming one of the best big men in the Big Ten this coming season. That might come down to how much Underwood uses him. The Illini shifted between small ball and traditional lineups throughout last season. The former, which was the way Illinois finished out the year, meant a smaller role for Dainja. If it’s the latter, Dainja has to raise his rebounding level accordingly.