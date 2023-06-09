Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
The 2023-24 Illinois roster might actually be set. Should be. Probably. It's college basketball in the transfer portal and NIL era. You never really know. But our roster breakdown proceeds accordingly:
Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 165 pounds
Position: Guard
What he’s done: Gibbs-Lawhorn's circuitous high school basketball path eventually led him to a partial season at Word of God Academy in the Overtime Elite League after a midseason transfer from Montverde Academy (Fla.). The Lafayette, Ind., native played his freshman year at McCutcheon (Ind.) and spent his sophomore year at Real Salt Lake Academy (Utah) where he came back off a broken foot. The move to Word of God during the 2022-23 season came with a single purpose — actually get on the court. Gibbs-Lawhorn played sparingly on a stacked Montverde Academy team that utilized multiple long, athletic wings. He made the most of his playing time in OTE and averaged 20.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists with a 49/39/75 shooting slash in 10 regular season games with the Holy Rams. Gibbs-Lawhorn wound up ranked as a four-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals but was not on the final Recruiting Services Consensus Index top 100.
What his role will be in 2023-24: Gibbs-Lawhorn faces the same kind of challenge that classmate Amani Hansberry does in trying to break into what will otherwise be a veteran backcourt. The best bet for the Illini freshman guard will be showcasing any and all point guard skills he has in his bag. That's the way forward in a rotation that will have Terrence Shannon Jr. and Justin Harmon likely getting most of the minutes at off guard. Gibbs-Lawhorn isn't a pure point guard, of course. He's a combo guard that can lean more toward scorer, but he managed to do both in his time with OTE. Illinois has playmakers at other positions like Shannon and Coleman Hawkins, but if Gibbs-Lawhorn can be one he could carve out a role in the rotation this coming season.