Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey.
The 2023-24 Illinois roster might actually be set. Should be. Probably. It's college basketball in the transfer portal and NIL era. You never really know. But our roster breakdown proceeds accordingly:
Justin Harmon
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: Guard
What he’s done: Harmon turned two productive seasons at Barton Community College (Kan.) into two successful seasons at Utah Valley. The former Curie standouts time in Orem, Utah, coincided with two of the more successful seasons in program history. The Wolverines set a new program record for wins in their Division I era with last season's 28-9 campaign, and Harmon was the leading scorer for the WAC regular season champs. That team has mostly moved on with the other top scorers Trey Woodbury (in the portal), Le'tre Darthard (Oklahoma) and Aziz Bandaogo (Cincinnati) following coah Mark Madsen (Cal) out the door. Harmon's final season at UVU saw the 6-4 guard put up 14 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.
What his role will be in 2023-24: Harmon plays into Illinois coach Brad Underwood's desire to get older for the coming season (this will be his fifth and final year of eligibility). The Chicago native will be another veteran option in the backcourt either alongside Terrence Shannon Jr. and Jeremiah Williams or in place of one of them. Harmon is more slasher than shooter given 51 percent of his shots came at the rim last season and 25 percent came from three-point range. He also made 51 percent of his shots at the rim and 34 percent of his threes. Harmon could give Illinois a secondary (or tertiary) playmaker, but Underwood and Co. would probably like to see his turnover rate of 18.2 percent in two seasons at UVU come down a bit.