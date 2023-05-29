Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Not everything about the 2023-24 Illinois basketball is settled. Obviously. But there are some players that will be on the court come November. What might they mean for the Illini this coming season?
Luke Goode
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 210 pounds
Position: Guard
What he’s done: Certainly less than he anticipated he probably would after missing the bulk of the 2022-23 season following a foot injury last October. Goode came off the bench in small doses as a true freshman in 2021-22 and appeared on track to have a significantly larger role as a sophomore. Before he broke his foot in the “secret” scrimmage against Kansas, Illinois coach Brad Underwood was considering putting the Fort Wayne, Ind., native in the starting lineup. Goode ultimately played in just 10 games last season in a reserve role off the bench.
What his role will be in 2023-24: Goode arrived in Champaign with the reputation as a shooter. He just hasn't had much opportunity to show that off. Goode shot 37.2 percent as a freshman on 43 attempts in 28 games, and he was 8 of 19 from three-point range (42.1 percent) last season. The latter is clearly a limited sample size, but he was the only Illini to shoot better than 33 percent from beyond the arc in 2022-23. That's as good a reason as any to get him on the court this coming season.