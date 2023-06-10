Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The 2023-24 Illinois roster might actually be set. Should be. Probably. It's college basketball in the transfer portal and NIL era. You never really know. But our roster breakdown proceeds accordingly:
Marcus Domask
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 215 pounds
Position: Forward
What he’s done: Domask brings 106 career starts (in 106 career games) to Champaign following his transfer from Southern Illinois. Brad Underwood set a goal of getting older this offseason, and Domask was the first experienced domino to fall in the Illini's portal moves. Domask did a little bit of everything in four seasons with the Salukis, averaging 15.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for his career. It was a fairly efficient four years in Carbondale, too, with the 6-6 forward shooting 45 percent overall, 36 percent from three-point range and 84 percent at the free throw line. That wealth of experience and production was exactly what Underwood had in mind when he started adding new pieces to Illinois' 2023-24 roster.
What his role will be in 2023-24: Domask was "the guy" at SIU. That role wasn't necessarily occupied when he committed to Illinois, but it is now that Terrence Shannon Jr. opted for one last season in Champaign. Domask's versatility — shades of Underwood favorite Thomas Walkup — means the Waupun, Wis., native will likely be asked to fill the gaps. To keep doing a little bit of everything for the Illini like he did the Salukis. Just in a slightly smaller role than he occupied the past four seasons in Carbondale. Playing alongside other playmakers like Shannon, Coleman Hawkins and (maybe/probably) Jeremiah Williams might also open up easier offensive opportunities for Domask. Connecting on 40 percent of his three-pointers like he did as a freshman — 54 makes on 136 attempts — would be significant for Illinois.