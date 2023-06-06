Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The 2023-24 Illinois roster might actually be set. Should be. Probably. It's college basketball in the transfer portal and NIL era. You never really know. But our roster breakdown proceeds accordingly:
Niccolo Moretti
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 160 pounds
Position: Guard
What he’s done: Not much yet. Moretti's first six months in Champaign have been spent primarily with Illinois strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher. That was priority No. 1 when the Bologna, Italy, native enrolled this past January. Adding strength to his slight frame was a necessity. Moretti spent the final two-plus months of the 2022-23 season watching from the end of the Illinois bench. The Illini staff made the decision not to play Moretti (unlike Zacharie Perrin, who played ever so briefly in a similar situation before going back to France), so his focus could remain on the weight room and gaining familiarity with what Brad Underwood wants on the court. The hope, of course, is that 10 months spent on those areas will help come the 2023-24 season.
What his role will be in 2023-24: Underwood and Co. clearly weren't keen on the idea of handing the keys to the Illinois offense to Moretti — the only point guard on the roster — as a redshirt freshman. There wouldn't have been such a pursuit of RayJ Dennis or, as it quickly turned out, Jeremiah Williams if that was the case. The only glimpses of Moretti last season came during his pregame workouts and the one open practice at the NCAA tournament. The lefty point guard showed a smooth shooting stroke and he has international experience to fall back on, but the Illini going all in on a more veteran roster for 2023-24 makes it seem unlikely Moretti will have a primary role.