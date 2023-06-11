Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The 2023-24 Illinois roster might actually be set. Should be. Probably. It's college basketball in the transfer portal and NIL era. You never really know. But our roster breakdown proceeds accordingly:
Quincy Guerrier
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 220 pounds
Position: Forward
What he’s done: Guerrier was never able to recapture the magic of his sophomore season at Syracuse in the last two years at Oregon. The 2020-21 season was inarguably the 6-8 forward's best with averages of 13.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks. All still stand as career highs. Guerrier's playing time dipped a bit for the Ducks after his breakout season with the Orange. He put up 9.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game in two seasons at Oregon, but mostly remained a key rotation piece and most-of-the-time starter at both his stops.
What his role will be in 2023-24: Guerrier's role will be somewhat dependent on who he's playing next to in the Illinois frontcourt. While the Montreal native could be the 5 in some truly small ball lineups, he should mostly slot into the 4. How he operates in that spot, though, will change depending on if it's Coleman Hawkins or Dain Dainja at the 5. Playing next to Hawkins might see Guerrier taking a more physical approach — maybe even guarding opposing 5s based on the matchup. But if it's Dainja at the 5 for the Illini, Guerrier could slide a bit more to the wing. That could pay off for Illinois if Guerrier continues to improve his efficiency from three-point range, which is something he's done each successive season in his career.