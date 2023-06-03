Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The 2023-24 Illinois roster might actually be set. Should be. Probably. It's college basketball in the transfer portal and NIL era. You never really know. But our roster breakdown proceeds accordingly:
Coleman Hawkins
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 160 pounds
Position: Guard
What he’s done: Harris was the energy and defense guy off the bench in 2022-23. Mostly. The then freshman guard did make seven starts in his debut season with the Illini, but his primary role was in a rotation role. Harris ultimately dubbed himself "Mr. 94 Feet" last year. Illinois opened the season playing a substantial amount of full court press defensively, and it was Harris who harrassed opposing guards the length of the court. He did it after the Illini transitioned away from the press, too. Harris finished his first year in Champaign averaging 3.7 points and 2.1 rebounds, as his role mostly lessened in the latter half of the season.
What his role will be in 2023-24: The Illinois backcourt is no less crowded ahead of next season even without Harris' classmates Skyy Clark and Jayden Epps. Those two transfers were ultimately replaced by more experienced guards in Justin Harmon and Jeremiah Williams, and both (as long as Williams gets a waiver to play immediately) likely project ahead of Harris in the rotation. The Canton, Ohio, native can play his way onto the court the same way he did as a freshman, though, as the energy and defense guy. A little more offensive efficiency wouldn't hurt, though. Harris' 32 percent three-point shooting wasn't any worse than the rest of his Illini teammates, but 20 percent free throw shooting is a problem.