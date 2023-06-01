Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Not everything about the 2023-24 Illinois basketball is settled. Obviously. But there are some players that will be on the court come November. What might they mean for the Illini this coming season?
Terrence Shannon Jr.
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 225 pounds
Position: Guard
What he’s done: Shannon's decision to transfer from Texas Tech to Illinois last offseason accomplished what it was intended to accomplish. Shannon went from being one of the guys on what had been a largely "sum of its parts" Red Raiders team to being the guy for the Illini. The ball was simply in Shannon's hands more, and he responded with a career high 17.2 points per game. Adding in 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game rounded out his All-Big Ten caliber season in Champaign. It wasn't a perfect season, of course. There were flashes of brilliance like his performance against UCLA (29 points, 10 rebounds and three assists plus 8 of 9 three-point shooting) and his second half and overtime against Texas. But there were some late-season inconsistencies and struggles, too. Call it room for improvement.
What his role will be in 2023-24: Improvement that will actually happen in Champaign if Shannon keeps taking strides forward in his game. The 6-6 guard's decision to return to Illinois for a second season (and fifth total) puts him firmly in preseason All-Big Ten territory. Consider him one of four "locks" with Purdue's Zach Edey, Maryland's Jahmir Young and Northwestern's Boo Buie. That decision was a major boon for the Illini given a player of Shannon's caliber wouldn't have been easily located in June. The Chicago native will once again be "the guy" in Champaign, and he'll need to produce like it to try and push Illinois to more than the team accomplished in 2022-23. A veteran point guard would help by taking some of those responsibilities off Shannon's shoulders, but more efficient three-point shooting than his 32 percent last season is a must. That should help Shannon avoid the moments where it seemed like he disappeared offensively.