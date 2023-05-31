Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Not everything about the 2023-24 Illinois basketball is settled. Obviously. But there are some players that will be on the court come November. What might they mean for the Illini this coming season?
Ty Rodgers
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 200 pounds
Position: Guard/Forward
What he’s done: Rodgers' role solidified in the final third of the 2022-23 season where he played double-digit minutes in each of the final 12 games and averaged 5.4 points and 5.4 rebounds off the bench. Before that stretch? Some growing pains both for the freshman wing and for the Illinois coaching staff in how best to use him. Illini coach Brad Underwood admitted early in the season that he sometimes put too much on Rodgers' plate. That in a rush to maximize his versatility overextended the Saginaw, Mich., native by playing him at multiple positions and not allowing him to really master one early in his career. Rodgers had flashes in the first two-thirds of the season, but also 12 games where he scored two or fewer points.
What his role will be in 2023-24: Word out of Ubben Basketball Complex this spring included Rodgers' emphasis on his jump shot and a corresponding increase in confidence in it. That's a good sign. Rogers only attempted a single three-pointer in 2022-23 (a miss) and also shot a concerning 38.7 percent from the free throw line. Exactly how Illinois will use a potentially better shooting Rodgers is still up for debate, though. As the roster stands now, the 6-6 wing might be the team's point guard given the thus far fruitless transfer portal pursuit at that position. Some "Point Ty" could be a boon for the Illini — it gives "bigger Jalen Pickett" vibes — but running that spot full time wouldn't be the best case scenario. But there's no debate that Rodgers combination of rebounding, defense and (fingers crossed if you're the Illini) improved shooting has to figure into a major rotation role.