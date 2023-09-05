030742023 UI purdue 7

From left to right: Tyler Underwood, Chester Frazier, Tim Anderson and Brad Underwood; standing for the national anthem. Mackey Stadium 3-5-23

 Logan Hodson

To subscribe, click here.

Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.

Sign up for our daily newsletter here

Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

Illinois is a couple weeks away from what could be a consequential recruiting weekend both in the short and long term. Class of 2025 guard Jeremiah Fears is the big name prospect scheduled to make the trip to Champaign, but Class of 2024 guard Mikey Lewis' recruitment comes with a bit more immediacy.

With Morez Johnson Jr. and Jason Jakstys committed, the Illini can turn their attention to guard options in the 2024 class. Getting Lewis, a four-star recruit, on campus for a visit is a big deal. 

Here's what Illinois' full 2024 board looks like, including players who have committed elsewhere (just to get a sense of who the Illini are competing with on the recruiting trail):

Jason Asemota, 6-8, 190, SF, Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) — BAYLOR

Airious Bailey, 6-8, 185, SF, McEachern (Ga.) — RUTGERS

Dillon Battie, 6-7, 195, PF, Lancaster (Texas)

John Bol, 7-1, 190, C, Overtime Elite — OLE MISS

James Brown, 6-9, 210, C, Link Academy (Mo.) — NORTH CAROLINA

Carter Bryant, 6-8, 225, PF, Centennial (Calif.) — ARIZONA

David Castillo, 6-1, 165, CG, Sunrise Christian (Kan.) — KANSAS STATE

Cole Certa, 6-4, 165, SG, IMG Academy (Fla.) — NOTRE DAME

ZZ Clark, 6-2, 200, PG, Overtime Elite — TENNESSEE STATE

Daquan Davis, 6-1, 165, PG, St. John’s (D.C.) — PROVIDENCE

Isaiah Elohim, 6-5, 190, SF, Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

Isaiah Evans, 6-6, 185, SF, North Mecklenburg (N.C.) — DUKE

Boogie Fland, 6-3, 165, CG, Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)

Curtis Givens III, 6-2, 170, PG, Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Jaiden Glover, 6-6, 190, SF, The Patrick School (N.J.)

Carlos Harris, 6-2, 180, PG, Curie

Jared Harris, 6-2, 160, SG, Silsbee (Texas)

Juke Harris, 6-6, 185, SG, Salisbury (N.C.) — WAKE FOREST

Jahki Howard, 6-6, 175, SF, Overtime Elite

Nojus Indrusaitis, 6-5, 185, SG, St. Laurence — IOWA STATE

Jason Jakstys, 6-10, 185, PF, Yorkville — ILLINOIS

Jeremiah Johnson, 6-3, 170, PG, PHHoenix Prep (Ariz.)

Morez Johnson Jr., 6-9, 205, C, Thornton — ILLINOIS

Larry Johnson III, 6-4, 175, SG, Southern California Academy (Calif.)

Tre Johnson, 6-5, 180, SG, Link Academy (Mo.)

Tyler Johnson, 6-5, 190, SF, Oak Ridge (Fla.) — VIRGINIA TECH

Ryan Jones, 6-8, 225, C, The Rock School (Fla.)

Cooper Koch, 6-7, 205, PF, Peoria Notre Dame — IOWA

Karter Knox, 6-5, 205, SF, Overtime Elite

Kon Knueppel, 6-5, 205, SF, Wisconsin Lutheran (Wis.)

Mikey Lewis, 6-3, 170, CG, Prolific Prep (Calif.)

Peyton Marshall, 6-11, 310, C, Kell (Ga.) — MISSOURI

Jackson McAndrew, 6-8, 190, PF, Wayzata (Minn.) — CREIGHTON

Chase McCarty, 6-5, 200, SF, IMG Academy (Fla.)

Drew McKenna, 6-7, 200, SF, Glenelg Country School (Md.) — GEORGETOWN

Liam McNeeley, 6-7, 190, SF, Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Paul McNeil Jr., 6-6, 185, SG, Richmond (N.C.) — NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Elijah Moore, 6-4, 170, SG, Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.) — SYRACUSE

Josiah Moseley, 6-7, 180, PF, Stony Point (Texas)

Jaye Nash, 6-2, 175, PG, McEachern (Ga.)

Asa Newell, 6-9, 205, PF, Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Christian Nitu, 6-9, 200, PF, Fort Erie International Academy (Ont.)

Adam Njie, 6-2, 175, PG, Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.)

Malachi Palmer, 6-5, 185, SG, Mt. Zion Prep (Md.)

Qin Pang, 6-9, 230, PF, Christ The King (N.Y.)

Rakease Passmore, 6-5, 180, SF, Combine Academy (N.C.)

Trent Perry, 6-4, 175, PG, Harvard Westlake (Calif.)

Nick Petronio, 6-3, 170, CG, Milton Academy (Mass.) — BOSTON COLLEGE

Jamari Phillips, 6-3, 190, SG, Compass Prep (Ariz.) — ARIZONA

Dwayne Pierce, 6-5, 190, SF, Christ The King (N.Y.) — IOWA STATE

Jonathan Powell, 6-6, 170, SG, Centerville (Ohio) — XAVIER

Jaedin Reyna, 6-0, 150, PG, Bishop Noll Institute (Ind.)

Chris Riddle, 6-5, 185, SF, Kenwood Academy

Jason Schofield, 6-8, 205, SF, Avon Old Farms (Conn.)

Steven Solano, 6-11, 230, Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.)

Darrion Sutton, 6-9, 175, SF, Overtime Elite

Austin Swartz, 6-4, 180, SG, Cannon School (N.C.) — MIAMI

Dallas Thomas, 6-7, 170, PF, Parkview Magnet (Ark.) — CLEMSON

Bryson Tucker, 6-6, 180, SF, Bishop O'Connell (Md.)

Maurice Vassell, 6-9, 160, PF, St. Benedict’s Preparatory School (N.J.)

Jordan Vick, 5-11, 160, PG, Southern Nash (N.C.) — EAST CAROLINA

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Tags