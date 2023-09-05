Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey.
Illinois is a couple weeks away from what could be a consequential recruiting weekend both in the short and long term. Class of 2025 guard Jeremiah Fears is the big name prospect scheduled to make the trip to Champaign, but Class of 2024 guard Mikey Lewis' recruitment comes with a bit more immediacy.
With Morez Johnson Jr. and Jason Jakstys committed, the Illini can turn their attention to guard options in the 2024 class. Getting Lewis, a four-star recruit, on campus for a visit is a big deal.
Here's what Illinois' full 2024 board looks like, including players who have committed elsewhere (just to get a sense of who the Illini are competing with on the recruiting trail):
Jason Asemota, 6-8, 190, SF, Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) — BAYLOR
Airious Bailey, 6-8, 185, SF, McEachern (Ga.) — RUTGERS
Dillon Battie, 6-7, 195, PF, Lancaster (Texas)
John Bol, 7-1, 190, C, Overtime Elite — OLE MISS
James Brown, 6-9, 210, C, Link Academy (Mo.) — NORTH CAROLINA
Carter Bryant, 6-8, 225, PF, Centennial (Calif.) — ARIZONA
David Castillo, 6-1, 165, CG, Sunrise Christian (Kan.) — KANSAS STATE
Cole Certa, 6-4, 165, SG, IMG Academy (Fla.) — NOTRE DAME
ZZ Clark, 6-2, 200, PG, Overtime Elite — TENNESSEE STATE
Daquan Davis, 6-1, 165, PG, St. John’s (D.C.) — PROVIDENCE
Isaiah Elohim, 6-5, 190, SF, Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
Isaiah Evans, 6-6, 185, SF, North Mecklenburg (N.C.) — DUKE
Boogie Fland, 6-3, 165, CG, Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)
Curtis Givens III, 6-2, 170, PG, Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Jaiden Glover, 6-6, 190, SF, The Patrick School (N.J.)
Carlos Harris, 6-2, 180, PG, Curie
Jared Harris, 6-2, 160, SG, Silsbee (Texas)
Juke Harris, 6-6, 185, SG, Salisbury (N.C.) — WAKE FOREST
Jahki Howard, 6-6, 175, SF, Overtime Elite
Nojus Indrusaitis, 6-5, 185, SG, St. Laurence — IOWA STATE
Jason Jakstys, 6-10, 185, PF, Yorkville — ILLINOIS
Jeremiah Johnson, 6-3, 170, PG, PHHoenix Prep (Ariz.)
Morez Johnson Jr., 6-9, 205, C, Thornton — ILLINOIS
Larry Johnson III, 6-4, 175, SG, Southern California Academy (Calif.)
Tre Johnson, 6-5, 180, SG, Link Academy (Mo.)
Tyler Johnson, 6-5, 190, SF, Oak Ridge (Fla.) — VIRGINIA TECH
Ryan Jones, 6-8, 225, C, The Rock School (Fla.)
Cooper Koch, 6-7, 205, PF, Peoria Notre Dame — IOWA
Karter Knox, 6-5, 205, SF, Overtime Elite
Kon Knueppel, 6-5, 205, SF, Wisconsin Lutheran (Wis.)
Mikey Lewis, 6-3, 170, CG, Prolific Prep (Calif.)
Peyton Marshall, 6-11, 310, C, Kell (Ga.) — MISSOURI
Jackson McAndrew, 6-8, 190, PF, Wayzata (Minn.) — CREIGHTON
Chase McCarty, 6-5, 200, SF, IMG Academy (Fla.)
Drew McKenna, 6-7, 200, SF, Glenelg Country School (Md.) — GEORGETOWN
Liam McNeeley, 6-7, 190, SF, Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Paul McNeil Jr., 6-6, 185, SG, Richmond (N.C.) — NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Elijah Moore, 6-4, 170, SG, Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.) — SYRACUSE
Josiah Moseley, 6-7, 180, PF, Stony Point (Texas)
Jaye Nash, 6-2, 175, PG, McEachern (Ga.)
Asa Newell, 6-9, 205, PF, Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Christian Nitu, 6-9, 200, PF, Fort Erie International Academy (Ont.)
Adam Njie, 6-2, 175, PG, Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.)
Malachi Palmer, 6-5, 185, SG, Mt. Zion Prep (Md.)
Qin Pang, 6-9, 230, PF, Christ The King (N.Y.)
Rakease Passmore, 6-5, 180, SF, Combine Academy (N.C.)
Trent Perry, 6-4, 175, PG, Harvard Westlake (Calif.)
Nick Petronio, 6-3, 170, CG, Milton Academy (Mass.) — BOSTON COLLEGE
Jamari Phillips, 6-3, 190, SG, Compass Prep (Ariz.) — ARIZONA
Dwayne Pierce, 6-5, 190, SF, Christ The King (N.Y.) — IOWA STATE
Jonathan Powell, 6-6, 170, SG, Centerville (Ohio) — XAVIER
Jaedin Reyna, 6-0, 150, PG, Bishop Noll Institute (Ind.)
Chris Riddle, 6-5, 185, SF, Kenwood Academy
Jason Schofield, 6-8, 205, SF, Avon Old Farms (Conn.)
Steven Solano, 6-11, 230, Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.)
Darrion Sutton, 6-9, 175, SF, Overtime Elite
Austin Swartz, 6-4, 180, SG, Cannon School (N.C.) — MIAMI
Dallas Thomas, 6-7, 170, PF, Parkview Magnet (Ark.) — CLEMSON
Bryson Tucker, 6-6, 180, SF, Bishop O'Connell (Md.)
Maurice Vassell, 6-9, 160, PF, St. Benedict’s Preparatory School (N.J.)
Jordan Vick, 5-11, 160, PG, Southern Nash (N.C.) — EAST CAROLINA