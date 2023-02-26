Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Getting Terrence Shannon Jr. back from his concussion for the Northwestern game was important for Illinois. Mostly because the Illini were whole again. Disregarding the in-season departures of Skyy Clark and Zacharie Perrin, the Illinois team that rallied to beat the Wildcats was finally all Brad Underwood and Co. could throw at an opposing team.
That certainly hasn't been the case for the bulk of the 2022-23 season. But there were positives to be found if you looked hard enough. Like big roles early in the careers of Jayden Epps, Ty Rodgers and Sencire Harris. A bigger role for Matthew Mayer than he ever had at Baylor (once he got right after the first eight games of the season). The debut of Dain Dainja and solid production from the other Baylor transfer.
"You’re always going to try and find some silver lining," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "You never know until you’re actually whole what it looks like and how it impacts. You get comfortable one way, and then someone goes down. I think the beauty of the other night (against Northwestern) was we were tough. We weren’t very tough early in the year. I had more people call and talk about how tough we were. This team’s toughness is starting to show. That’s probably the biggest silver lining in all of the craziness that’s happened this year and the people being out. I’ll take that as we head into March."