Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois' Coaches vs. Cancer event is one of a kind. Other coaches host events in support of the American Cancer Society, but not quite like the Illini. Former Illinois coach Lon Kruger holds one in Las Vegas that's golf-centric. West Virginia coach Bob Huggins has a fish fry.
Then there's the Illini's dinner and auction at Gordyville USA.
"I don’t think year in and year out there’s one quite as big as this," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.
This year's event is set for April 11 in Gifford, and tickets are still available. They can be purchased by calling American Cancer Society’s Emily Lipinski at 312-584-0210 or visiting coachesvscancerillinois.com.
Big Ten coaches Fran McCaffery and Fred Hoiberg are scheduled to appear. Underwood discussed their inclusion during a Monday morning radio spot on WDWS with Brian Barnhart and Loren Tate.
"We went the Illinois route last year and had just wonderful success," Underwood said. "It was such a great evening with Lon and Bill (Self) back. Let’s go get some of the Big Ten guys and guys that have been around and everybody knows. ... They’ve got great personalities. Fran is a guy that we all have that rivalry with Iowa, yet just a super human being. He’s really funny. He’ll light up the place. Then, of course, Fred is legendary in terms of not just as a player but what he’s done in the coaching world.
"We may bring one other in. We’re still waiting on that announcement. I thought it was time to bring a little Big Ten flavor and let our fans have the opportunity to really have fun with these guys. That’s what’s fun. You get to see the other side of them.
"Both of these guys are very, very involved with the American Cancer Society and Coaches vs. Cancer. One of Fran’s sons, Patrick, had a bout with cancer. Fran and his wife Margaret are very active on that front. This is truly one of the great, great events that we put on around the country. The Illini fans make that possible. Let’s sell this thing out again and raise a lot of money."