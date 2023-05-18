College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Terrence Shannon

Andy Katz interviews Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. at the NBA draft combine on Wednesday in Chicago. 

 Illinois on BTN Twitter

Shooting drills and body measurements have their place at the NBA draft combine. But actual basketball? That’s the good stuff. The first two five-on-five scrimmages at this year’s combine went down Wednesday in Chicago, with Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins both competing.

Shannon got the start for Team Bailey in its 107-88 victory against Team Bradds. The Illini guard finished with six points, four rebounds and three assists in 16 minute, 38 seconds of playing time. Shannon missed both of his three-point attempts and went 4 of 6 from the free throw line. But he still made an impact. Looking at plus-minus for a single game is not without its faults, but Shannon was a wild plus-31 in essentially half that many minutes.

Hawkins also got the start for Team Hines in its 122-95 win against Team Richman. The Illinois forward played just shy of 20 minutes and went 1 of 4 from the field and 1 of 2 at the free throw line to finish with three points, five assists, three rebounds and three steals.

The argument can be made, however, that former Illinois guard Brandin Podziemski outperformed both Shannon and Hawkins. It’s actually not all that difficult of an argument to make. The Santa Clara guard did lose to Hawkins’ team, but he flirted with a triple-double with 10 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Combine anthrometric statistics

Terrence Shannon Jr.

Height without shoes: 6 feet, 5 1/2 inches

Weight: 220 pounds

Standing reach: 8 feet, 6 inches

Wingspan: 6 feet, 8 inches

Hand length: 8 1/4 inches

Hand width: 8 inches

Coleman Hawkins

Height without shoes: 6 feet, 8 1/2 inches

Weight: 224.4 pounds

Standing reach: 9 feet, 1/2 inch

Wingspan: 7 feet, 1/4 inch

Hand length: 8 3/4 inches

Hand width: 8 3/4 inches

Brandin Podziemski

Height without shoes: 6 feet, 3 3/4 inches

Weight: 203.8 pounds

Standing reach: 8 feet, 1/2 inch

Wingspan: 6 feet, 5 1/2 inches

Hand length: 8 1/4 inches

Hand width: 10 inches

