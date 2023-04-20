Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
There was a notion floated heading into this offseason that Illinois might pursue transfers with multiple years of eligibility. It wasn't unreasonable to think that might be the case. Illini coach Brad Underwood has expressed an affinity for that kind of transfer. Mostly because that likely younger player, but still experienced, player wouldn't be able to leave again given what is supposed to be a waiver crackdown by the NCAA.
The reality? Underwood is pulling zero punches in his pursuit of fielding an older, experienced team. That whole youth is wasted on the young deal.
Southern Illinois transfer Marcus Domask and Utah Valley transfer Justin Harmon will arrive in Champaign with eight years of combined college basketball experience and just a single season apiece to round out their careers with the Illini. What can only be called an aggressive pursuit of Oregon transfer Quincy Guerrier gives that new notion further weight. Guerrier, like Domask and Harmon would be one-and-done in Champaign.
Why might Underwood be leaning in to one-year additions from the portal? The chance that Coleman Hawkins and/or Terrence Shannon Jr. withdraws from the 2023 NBA Draft to return to Illinois means even a hint of a rebuild would be wasted on those two. Should they both return — and the Illini land the veteran point guard they desperately need — there would be real conversations about Illinois being a Big Ten title contender.
And there's a belief that one or both of Hawkins and Shannon will return. So Underwood is acquiring as much experience as he can in case it happens. Should it not, them maybe a couple more multi-year transfers make sense, but otherwise it's an all-in approach on 2023-24 for the Illini.