Amani Hansberry arrived in Champaign this summer with some real momentum behind his game.
Amani Hansberry arrived in Champaign this summer with some real momentum behind his game. The 6-foot-8 forward repeated as Baltimore Sun All-Metro Player of the Year after leading Mount St. Joseph (Md.) to Baltimore Catholic League regular season and tournament titles.
Averaging 15.3 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for the 38-4 Gaels, Hansberry was the BCL tournament MVP (putting up 17 points and 21 rebounds in the title game didn't hurt). He was also named BCL Player of the Year, Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association Player of the Year and Maryland's Gatorade Player of the Year and MaxPreps Player of the Year.
The consensus four-star recruit also rose in the Class of 2023 rankings by the end of his senior season. Hansberry checked in as high as No. 55 nationally, per 247Sports, and was ranked No. 56 by On3.
Hansberry has impressed in his still brief time in Champaign, too. Oregon transfer Quincy Guerrier has seen it every day at Ubben Basketball Complex. The two are often matched against each other given their shared position.
"Amani is strong," Guerrier said. "He's really strong. He's my position, so I'm talking to him a lot during practice. When he's not doing something the right way or whatever I'm telling him, 'Look, do it this way. You're good. You'll get better.' I see him in the gym a lot, too.
"I'm pretty confident for Amani that he's going to learn a lot this year. He's going to make a big step. Offseason is really good for the freshmen — for everyone, but especially for the freshmen to learn and try to show what they can bring to the table for the year."
How much might Hansberry play in an Illinois frontcourt that also features Guerrier, Coleman Hawkins and Dain Dainja? That's to be determined. Guerrier called it a "coach question."
"He's definitely going to get a shot this year," Guerrier added. "He's going to play. He has to be ready, and I know he will."