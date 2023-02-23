Scott Richey
College/Prep Sports Reporter
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).
Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Nearly two months have passed since Illinois restarted Big Ten play on Jan. 4 at Northwestern. Two months since the Illini lost that game by double digits in Evanston.
Both teams have changed in the intervening weeks ahead of tonight's rematch. Northwestern is simply doing more of what it did so well to start the new year. A spot in the AP Top 25 this week is a result of winning five straight games with two more signature wins against Purdue and Indiana.
Illinois is wholly different from the team that couldn't get out of its own way at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
"That's when we were going through our change," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said about his team's first game with Northwestern. "We were going through the entire process of restructuring and redoing some things. I hope we're doing it better. They're playing better, as well.
"We didn't run spread very much. We were still in the early process of that. We're a little more defined in our roles than we were at that time. We were still playing a lot of five out stuff, and we're doing that less."
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).
Tags
Trending Videos
Latest News
- Good Morning, Illini Nation: Anatomy of a rematch
- Gaza rockets, Israeli strikes follow deadly West Bank raid
- Dems consider break with tradition to get Biden more judges
- US mass killings linked to extremism spiked over last decade
- LKQ: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
- 2022-23 High School Confidential, Week 21
- Season ticket changes aimed at bigger Memorial Stadium crowds
- Seeding is Believing | Virginia, Miami bright spots in downtrodden ACC
- Game 28 preview | No. 21 Northwestern at Illinois; 8 p.m. (BTN)
- Boys' basketball regional roundup: Tuscola continues dominant postseason
Latest e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.