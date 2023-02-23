College/Prep Sports Reporter

Coleman Hawkins for A-1

Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins, left, looks to pass as Northwestern forward Tydus Verhoeven and guard Boo Buie guard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nearly two months have passed since Illinois restarted Big Ten play on Jan. 4 at Northwestern. Two months since the Illini lost that game by double digits in Evanston. 

Both teams have changed in the intervening weeks ahead of tonight's rematch. Northwestern is simply doing more of what it did so well to start the new year. A spot in the AP Top 25 this week is a result of winning five straight games with two more signature wins against Purdue and Indiana.

Illinois is wholly different from the team that couldn't get out of its own way at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

"That's when we were going through our change," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said about his team's first game with Northwestern. "We were going through the entire process of restructuring and redoing some things. I hope we're doing it better. They're playing better, as well.

"We didn't run spread very much. We were still in the early process of that. We're a little more defined in our roles than we were at that time. We were still playing a lot of five out stuff, and we're doing that less."

