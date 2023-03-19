Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Illinois clearly isn't limiting itself to frontcourt help in its transfer portal pursuits.
Illinois clearly isn't limiting itself to frontcourt help in its transfer portal pursuits. That could arguably become the biggest need this offseason, but thus far the Illini have set their sights (or at least their interest) on a pair of guards. Veteran Towson guard Nick Timberlake was first. Now it's Wofford's Jackson Paveletzke, who earned Southern Conference Freshman of the Year honors in 2022-23.
And Illinois isn't alone in its interest/pursuit.
Wofford transfer Jackson Paveletzke has heard from numerous schools since entering the portal, including Illinois.
Paveletzke, who started all 33 games for Wofford this past season, averaged 15.1 points, 3.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds in his debut college basketball season. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard also shot 49 percent from the field overall, 39 percent from three-point range (a trait he shares with Timberlake) and 84 percent from the free throw line.
The Kimberly, Wis., native was an unranked (as in zero stars) recruit out of high school. Paveletzke garnered other offers from Southern Illinois, Bryant, William & Mary, St. Thomas, Green Bay and Toledo before ultimately winding up with the Terriers. Wofford went through quite the 2022-23 season, finishing 17-16 overall and 8-10 in the SoCon despite coach Jay McAuley resigning in late December after players reportedly told school administrators they were unhappy.
Paveletzke put up big numbers in high school, averaging 30 points, 6.1 assists and 5.2 rebounds in his senior season at Kimberly High School. That included a single-game school record of 50 points as he became the program's all-time leading scorer and a two-time all-state selection.