Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Brad Underwood will spend Illinois' three games in Spain sitting on the bench, pen and notebook in hand. The Illini coach won't actually coach. Like he did four years ago when the team played in Italy, Underwood is handing over those duties to his assistants.
Chester Frazier will coach Sunday against Madrid All-Stars.
Tim Anderson will take over Aug. 9 against Valencia.
Geoff Alexander has the finale Aug. 13 against Catalonia All-Stars.
"It's a great opportunity for those guys to slide over a seat and make decisions," Underwood said. "It's a great opportunity for Zach (Hamer) and Tyler (Underwood) to kind of step into some of their new roles and be involved that way — Tyler on the offensive side and Zach on the defensive side. It's not just a great learning experience for our players, but for our staff as well as they get to sit in that seat."
All of the gameday decisions will belong to the Illinois assistants in Spain. Lineups will be discussed beforehand, but all substitutions will be made by Frazier, Anderson and Alexander.
"You pick up on what their thought process might be compared to what your thought process might be," Underwood said. "In a game, my thoughts are going to win out. Now I get to evaluate and see how they think in a situation or what they're seeing compared to what I'm seeing."