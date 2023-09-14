SPORTS-AYO-DOSUNMU-REMAINS-STALWART-DESPITE-2-TB.jpg

Former Illini standout Ayo Dosunmu is reportedly set to have a new three-year, $21 million contact with the Bulls.

 Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune

Ayo Dosunmu attended Beasley Academic Center on Chicago's South Side from the third through eighth grades. Now the former Illinois All-American turned Chicago Bulls guard is giving back to the place he grew up. 

Dosunmu, who recently signed a three-year, $21 million to say in Chicago, will provide free Bulls tickets to any student at Beasley who makes the honor roll throughout the entire season. 

"I want to impact the community in a positive way," Dosunmu said. "Giving them a great incentive. Kids who normally get C's or are borderline honor roll, it may give them the extra push to help them make the honor roll."

