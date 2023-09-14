Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Ayo Dosunmu attended Beasley Academic Center on Chicago's South Side from the third through eighth grades. Now the former Illinois All-American turned Chicago Bulls guard is giving back to the place he grew up.
Dosunmu, who recently signed a three-year, $21 million to say in Chicago, will provide free Bulls tickets to any student at Beasley who makes the honor roll throughout the entire season.
Introducing Ayo’s Scholars! 👏@AyoDos_11 returned to his elementary school to announce the start of Ayo’s Scholars, a program rewarding all students at the school who make the honor roll to receive free tickets to see a Bulls game.— Bulls Community (@bullscommunity) September 7, 2023
"I want to impact the community in a positive way," Dosunmu said. "Giving them a great incentive. Kids who normally get C's or are borderline honor roll, it may give them the extra push to help them make the honor roll."