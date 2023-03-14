Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Brad Underwood essentially broke through in his third season at Illinois. The first two years of the rebuild were difficult. His second team lost more games (21) than any other team in Illini history. Then year three, of course, was interrupted by COVID-19 right when Illinois had things cooking.
Shauna Green hit fast forward on the rebuild process. Year one and already in the NCAA tournament.
"It's incredible," Underwood said of what the Illinois women's basketball team has accomplished this season. "It's incredible. The portal affords you that luxury to get healthy and right maybe in a much quicker way than it used to. To put that group together and watch her coach and understand there's toughness, there's grit (and) there's meaning to what they're doing, that is quite the feat.
"There's 20 years of not great basketball. She's proven, and I think it's been a tribute to (athletic director Josh Whitman). We have great facilities. Others are winning and have won. I think that becomes contagious. Elated for them. They're well on their way to continued success. This isn't a one-time deal. This is continued success."