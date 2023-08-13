Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
The annual "Body by Fletch" photos Illinois strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher shares each summer have become an annual tradition since he was hired by former coach John Groce in August 2015.
Ty Rodgers didn't get the photo treatment, but his gains this offseason have been just as impressive. The 6-foot-6 guard dropped several pounds and tapped even deeper into his innate athleticism. (Rodgers' vertical has him touching 12 feet).
"Go ask Ty to take his shirt off," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "He's just ripped. He's chiseled. It's all those guys. (Freshman forward Amani Hansberry) is going through it — a young man who's dropped weight. He's got to get flexible and all those things, and then he'll start putting good weight back on.
"It's the nutrition piece and the conditioning piece. That happens from year to year. That's why old wins sometimes. Guys get older, they get in the weight room, they get established and they get in much, much better shaped. We've got the best in the country in Fletch, and he's said it's the best summer we've had."