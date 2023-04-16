Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Brad Underwood was able to get fellow Big Ten coaches Tom Izzo, Matt Painter, Fran McCaffery and Fred Hoiberg to make the trip to Gifford because Illinois' Kickin' Cancer event benefited a cause they all supported. That made it an easy ask for Underwood and an easy yes from the other coaches.
So did the fact they genuinely get along. Just ask Izzo.
"I love them all," the Michigan State coach said. "Fran is the best. Brad has been a great addition here. I feel I’ve always gotten along with the coaches. I worked for a guy named Jud Heathcote, who coached Magic (Johnson). His philosophy on life was, ‘Coaches better take care of coaches because nobody else is going to.’
"You guys can get a little brutal on us once in a while. Look at the old man there (pointing to Loren Tate). He got brutal on some of us back in his day. All kidding aside, because of that, I think coaches are rallying around each other. Matt Painter and I have been on every board I can be on. He worked for Gene (Keady) and I worked for Jud, so we tell war stories a lot."