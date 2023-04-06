College/Prep Sports Reporter

Illinois guard Paxton Warden (22), Illinois guard Jayden Epps (3), Illinois forward Connor Serven (2), and Illinois center Brandon Lieb (12) while a teammate shoots penalty shots in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

The transfer portal has been open nearly a month, and more than 1,300 players have decided they’d like to play elsewhere in 2023-24. Here’s how things have shaken out so far in the Big Ten, with the Illini losing Connor Serven on Wednesday. The walk-on forward played in five games this past season while dealing with an injury and 18 games total in his career. 

Illinois

Out: Skyy Clark (Louisville), Jayden Epps, Brandon Lieb, RJ Melendez, Connor Serven

In: n/a

Iowa

Out: Josh Ogundele, Ahron Ulis

In: n/a

Minnesota

Out: Jamison Battle, Ta’Lon Cooper (South Carolina), Jaden Henley (DePaul), Trenton Thompson (Stetson)

In: Mike Mitchell Jr. (Pepperdine)

Nebraska

Out: Denim Dawson, Oleg Kojenets

In: n/a

Northwestern

Out: Julian Roper II

In: n/a

Purdue

Out: Brandon Newman

In: n/a

Wisconsin

Out: Jordan Davis

In: Noah Reynolds (Wyoming)

Indiana

Out: Tamar Bates, Logan Duncomb (Xavier), Jordan Geronimo

In: Payton Sparks (Ball State)

Maryland

Out: Ike Cornish, Hakim Hart

In: n/a

Michigan

Out: Isaiah Barnes, Hunter Dickinson

In: Nimari Burnett (Alabama)

Michigan State

Out: Pierre Brooks

In: n/a

Ohio State

Out: Eugene Brown III

In: n/a

Penn State

Out: Jameel Brown, Caleb Dorsey, Dallion Johnson,, Evan Mahaffey, Kebb Njie

In: n/a

Rutgers

Out: Jalen Miller, Oskar Palmquist, Dean Reiber

In: n/a

