Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey.
The transfer portal has been open nearly a month, and more than 1,300 players have decided they’d like to play elsewhere in 2023-24. Here’s how things have shaken out so far in the Big Ten, with the Illini losing Connor Serven on Wednesday. The walk-on forward played in five games this past season while dealing with an injury and 18 games total in his career.
Illinois
Out: Skyy Clark (Louisville), Jayden Epps, Brandon Lieb, RJ Melendez, Connor Serven
In: n/a
Iowa
Out: Josh Ogundele, Ahron Ulis
In: n/a
Minnesota
Out: Jamison Battle, Ta’Lon Cooper (South Carolina), Jaden Henley (DePaul), Trenton Thompson (Stetson)
In: Mike Mitchell Jr. (Pepperdine)
Nebraska
Out: Denim Dawson, Oleg Kojenets
In: n/a
Northwestern
Out: Julian Roper II
In: n/a
Purdue
Out: Brandon Newman
In: n/a
Wisconsin
Out: Jordan Davis
In: Noah Reynolds (Wyoming)
Indiana
Out: Tamar Bates, Logan Duncomb (Xavier), Jordan Geronimo
In: Payton Sparks (Ball State)
Maryland
Out: Ike Cornish, Hakim Hart
In: n/a
Michigan
Out: Isaiah Barnes, Hunter Dickinson
In: Nimari Burnett (Alabama)
Michigan State
Out: Pierre Brooks
In: n/a
Ohio State
Out: Eugene Brown III
In: n/a
Penn State
Out: Jameel Brown, Caleb Dorsey, Dallion Johnson,, Evan Mahaffey, Kebb Njie
In: n/a
Rutgers
Out: Jalen Miller, Oskar Palmquist, Dean Reiber
In: n/a