Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois' double overtime win against Michigan created a six-way tie for second place in the Big Ten behind league champion Purdue. (The Boilermakers already have the outright title wrapped up). It would have been a seven-way tie, but Rutgers lost to Minnesota on Thursday night to drop its fifth game in its last seven.
So that left Illinois tied at 11-8 with Maryland, Indiana, Iowa, Northwestern, Illinois and Michigan. Breaking multi-team ties in the standings to generate Big Ten tournament seeds comes down to each individual team's record against the group of tied teams.
That would put the order after Purdue at Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Michigan, Indiana and Illinois. The Hawkeyes are 6-1 against that group, while the Illini are 2-5 having been swept by Indiana and also losing games at Iowa, at Maryland and at Northwestern.
All 14 Big Ten teams still have one game to play before the regular season is finished. That leaves 128 different scenarios for how those seven games will play out.
Big Ten Tournament Seeding - The Final 128 Scenarios: pic.twitter.com/qWH9S5H2jS— Matt Hackman (@mjhackman) March 3, 2023
The only current locks in the Big Ten standings are Purdue as the No. 1 seed, Ohio State as No. 13 and Minnesota as No. 14. The other 11 spots are still to be determined. Illinois could wind anywhere from the No. 2 seed (eight chances out of 128) to a No. 9 seed (also eight shots out of 128). Should the favorites win out this weekend, Illinois would be the No. 8 seed facing No. 9 seed Northwestern at 11 a.m. Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten tournament.