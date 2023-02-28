Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Illinois is still an NCAA tournament team. Losing its next three games (two in the regular season, one in the Big Ten tournament) might push Illinois very near the bubble, but it's a super soft bubble and the Illini have done enough to stay on the right side of it.
Illinois is still an NCAA tournament team. Losing its next three games (two in the regular season, one in the Big Ten tournament) might push Illinois very near the bubble, but it's a super soft bubble and the Illini have done enough to stay on the right side of it.
By the Bart Torvik T-Ranketology numbers, Illinois is the final No. 9 seed in the field, which would yield a first round game against Bryce Hopkins and Providence. Perhaps not the most ideal of matchups.
Per Torvik's TourneyCast, the Illini have a 95.3 percent chance to make the NCAA tournament field. Here's the percentages on getting into the first round all the way to winning a title:
- Round of 64: 88 percent
- Round of 32: 39 percent
- Sweet 16: 12.2 percent
- Elite Eight: 4.6 percent
- Final Four: 1.5 percent
- Championship game: 0.4 percent
- Win title: 0.2 percent
Bracketologists Joe Lunardi and Jerry Palm have Illinois as No. 9 seed and No. 8 seed, respectively. Both have the Illini facing Arkansas in the first round with Kansas looming as the No. 1 seed in the West per Lunardi and Houston as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest per Palm.
The Razorbacks have underachieved this season, but injuries have played a factor in that. Five-star freshman Nick Smith Jr. missed six games in November and then 13 more from late December through early February. Trevon Brazile, a Missouri transfer, suffered a season-ending knee injury in early December. But the Hogs are still 19-10 and have seven regulars averaging at least six points.
Arkansas and Illinois are kind of alike. The Razorbacks are led by their defense, which ranks in the top 10 in efficiency, and shoot the three just as poorly as the Illini.