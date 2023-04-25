Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Brandon Lieb isn't going far to finish out his college basketball career. The former Illinois center committed to Illinois State last Wednesday, and the Redbirds made his move official Monday.
"We are very excited about the addition of Brandon Lieb," ISU coach Ryan Pedon said in an official release. “His combination of size, versatility, and experience will be very important in our frontcourt. I have followed Brandon dating back to his high school career and have been impressed with the growth and maturation of his body and game while at Illinois.
"His frame has grown tremendously, and he has gained over 40 pounds since entering college. He comes from a program that we have great respect for and knowing that Brandon has practiced and played three years at the University of Illinois was very attractive to us. We are getting a young man who is very determined to prove himself and impact winning at a high level."
Lieb played sparingly in his time at Illinois. He appeared in 16 games during the 2022-23 season and averaged 0.9 points and 1.1 rebounds in 3.7 minutes per game.
The Deerfield native joins a group of newcomers at Illinois State that includes Southern Illinois transfer guard Dalton Banks and incoming freshmen Ty Pence out of St. Joseph-Ogden, 2023 Wisconsin co-Mr. Basketball Johnny Kinziger and Ohio native Chase Walker.