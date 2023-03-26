College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

03022023-illinois-mbb-michigan-morez-johnson.jpg

Illinois Class of 2024 commit Morez Johnson watches the Illinois men's basketball team's 91-87 win over Michigan on Thursday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette

Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

April is right around the corner. Like next week. With it will come the beginning of AAU season. Grassroots basketball is back. And while there's still plenty to figure out about the 2023-24 Illinois roster, the Illini coaching staff will be paying attention to the Class of 2024, too. St. Rita star Morez Johnson Jr. remains the lone commitment in the class. Here's the full list of names to know (even the committed guys because you never know) in the '24 class with an Illinois offer:

Jason Asemota, 6-8, SF; Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) — Baylor

Airious Bailey, 6-10, SF; McEachern (Ga.) — Rutgers

John Bol, 7-1, C; Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.)

James Brown, 6-9, C; St. Rita — North Carolina

Carter Bryant, 6-8, SF; Sage Hill School (Calif.)

David Castillo, 6-1, CG; Bartlesville (Okla.)

ZZ Clark, 6-1, PG; Overtime Elite

Cole Certa, 6-4, SG; Bloomington Central Catholic

Daquan Davis, 5-11, PG; St. John's (D.C.)

Isaiah Elohim, 6-5, SG; Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

Isaiah Evans, 6-6, SF; North Mecklenburg (N.C.)

Boogie Fland, 6-3, CG; Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)

Curtis Givens III, 6-2, PG; Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Jaiden Glover, 6-6, SF; The Patrick School (N.J.)

Carlos Harris III, 6-2, PG; Curie

Juke Harris, 6-4, SG; Salisbury (N.C.) — Wake Forest

Jahki Howard, 6-6, SF; Overtime Elite

Nojus Indrusaitis, 6-5, SG; St. Rita — Iowa State

Jeremiah Johnson, 6-3, PG; Wasatch Academy (Utah)

Morez Johnson Jr., 6-8, C; St. Rita — Illinois

Tre Johnson, 6-5, SG; Lake Highlands (Texas)

Tyler Johnson, 6-5, SF; Oak Ridge (Fla.)

Ryan Jones Jr., 6-8, C; The Rock School (Fla.)

Karter Knox, 6-5, SF; Tampa Catholic (Fla.)

Kon Knuppel II, 6-5, SF; Wisconsin Lutheran (Wis.)

Cooper Koch, 6-7, PF; Peoria Notre Dame — Iowa

Peyton Marshall, 6-11, C; Kell (Ga.) — Auburn

Drew McKenna, 6-6, SF; Glenelg Country School (Md.)

Liam McNeeley, 6-7, PF; Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Paul McNeil Jr., 6-6, SG; Prolific Prep (Calif.) — North Carolina State

Elijah Moore, 6-4, SG; Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.) — Syracuse

Jaeden Mustaf, 6-4, CG; Carmel Christian School (N.C.)

Jaye Nash, 6-2, PG; Briarcrest Christian (Tenn.)

Așa Newell, 6-9, PF; Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Adam Nice Jr., 6-2, CG; Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.)

Christian Nitu, 6-9, PF; Fort Erie International Academy (Ont.)

Malachi Palmer, 6-5, SG; Mt. Zion Prep (Md.)

Qin Pang, 6-9, PF; Christ The King (N.Y.)

Rakease Passmore, 6-5, SF; Combine Academy (N.C.)

Nick Petronio, 6-3, PG; Milton Academy (Mass.) — Boston College

Jamari Phillips, 6-3, SG; Compass Prep (Ariz.) — Arizona

Dwayne Pierce, 6-5, SG; Christ The King (N.Y.) — Iowa State

Jonathan Powell, 6-6, SG; Centerville (Ohio)

Jaedin Reyna, 6-0, PG; Bishop Noll (Ind.)

Chris Riddle, 6-5, SF; Kenwood

Jason Schofield, 6-8, SF; Avon Old Farms (Conn.)

Steven Solano, 6-11, C; Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.)

Austin Swartz, 6-4, SG; Cannon School (N.C.)

Dallas Thomas, 6-7, PF; Parkview Magnet (Ark.)

Bryson Tucker, 6-6, SF; IMG Academy (Fla.)

Maurice Vassel, 6-9, PF; St. Benedict’s Prep (N.J.)

Jordan Vick, 5-11, PG; Southern Nash (N.C.) — East Carolina

