Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter her
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
April is right around the corner. Like next week. With it will come the beginning of AAU season. Grassroots basketball is back. And while there's still plenty to figure out about the 2023-24 Illinois roster, the Illini coaching staff will be paying attention to the Class of 2024, too. St. Rita star Morez Johnson Jr. remains the lone commitment in the class. Here's the full list of names to know (even the committed guys because you never know) in the '24 class with an Illinois offer:
Jason Asemota, 6-8, SF; Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) — Baylor
Airious Bailey, 6-10, SF; McEachern (Ga.) — Rutgers
John Bol, 7-1, C; Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.)
James Brown, 6-9, C; St. Rita — North Carolina
Carter Bryant, 6-8, SF; Sage Hill School (Calif.)
David Castillo, 6-1, CG; Bartlesville (Okla.)
ZZ Clark, 6-1, PG; Overtime Elite
Cole Certa, 6-4, SG; Bloomington Central Catholic
Daquan Davis, 5-11, PG; St. John's (D.C.)
Isaiah Elohim, 6-5, SG; Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
Isaiah Evans, 6-6, SF; North Mecklenburg (N.C.)
Boogie Fland, 6-3, CG; Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)
Curtis Givens III, 6-2, PG; Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Jaiden Glover, 6-6, SF; The Patrick School (N.J.)
Carlos Harris III, 6-2, PG; Curie
Juke Harris, 6-4, SG; Salisbury (N.C.) — Wake Forest
Jahki Howard, 6-6, SF; Overtime Elite
Nojus Indrusaitis, 6-5, SG; St. Rita — Iowa State
Jeremiah Johnson, 6-3, PG; Wasatch Academy (Utah)
Morez Johnson Jr., 6-8, C; St. Rita — Illinois
Tre Johnson, 6-5, SG; Lake Highlands (Texas)
Tyler Johnson, 6-5, SF; Oak Ridge (Fla.)
Ryan Jones Jr., 6-8, C; The Rock School (Fla.)
Karter Knox, 6-5, SF; Tampa Catholic (Fla.)
Kon Knuppel II, 6-5, SF; Wisconsin Lutheran (Wis.)
Cooper Koch, 6-7, PF; Peoria Notre Dame — Iowa
Peyton Marshall, 6-11, C; Kell (Ga.) — Auburn
Drew McKenna, 6-6, SF; Glenelg Country School (Md.)
Liam McNeeley, 6-7, PF; Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Paul McNeil Jr., 6-6, SG; Prolific Prep (Calif.) — North Carolina State
Elijah Moore, 6-4, SG; Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.) — Syracuse
Jaeden Mustaf, 6-4, CG; Carmel Christian School (N.C.)
Jaye Nash, 6-2, PG; Briarcrest Christian (Tenn.)
Așa Newell, 6-9, PF; Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Adam Nice Jr., 6-2, CG; Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.)
Christian Nitu, 6-9, PF; Fort Erie International Academy (Ont.)
Malachi Palmer, 6-5, SG; Mt. Zion Prep (Md.)
Qin Pang, 6-9, PF; Christ The King (N.Y.)
Rakease Passmore, 6-5, SF; Combine Academy (N.C.)
Nick Petronio, 6-3, PG; Milton Academy (Mass.) — Boston College
Jamari Phillips, 6-3, SG; Compass Prep (Ariz.) — Arizona
Dwayne Pierce, 6-5, SG; Christ The King (N.Y.) — Iowa State
Jonathan Powell, 6-6, SG; Centerville (Ohio)
Jaedin Reyna, 6-0, PG; Bishop Noll (Ind.)
Chris Riddle, 6-5, SF; Kenwood
Jason Schofield, 6-8, SF; Avon Old Farms (Conn.)
Steven Solano, 6-11, C; Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.)
Austin Swartz, 6-4, SG; Cannon School (N.C.)
Dallas Thomas, 6-7, PF; Parkview Magnet (Ark.)
Bryson Tucker, 6-6, SF; IMG Academy (Fla.)
Maurice Vassel, 6-9, PF; St. Benedict’s Prep (N.J.)
Jordan Vick, 5-11, PG; Southern Nash (N.C.) — East Carolina