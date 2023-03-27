College/Prep Sports Reporter

St. Ignatius sophomore guard Phoenix Gill — the son of former Illini Kendall Gill — looks to make a move as Simeon senior Kaiden Space guards him. Gill finished with a game-high 21 points in the Wolfpack’s 60-42 loss.

Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

Yesterday provided a refresher on Class of 2024 prospects on Illinois' radar. Today? The soon-to-be juniors in the Class of 2025.  It's a relatively small group so far (at least per Brad Underwood cast a wide net standards), but there are some early trends. There are several in-state targets, including Illini legacy Phoenix Gill, plus what's become the usual collection of Maryland and North Carolina natives with assistant coach Chester Frazier leading the way on those recruits. The full list:

Spencer Ahrens, 6-9, PF; St. Martin (Ont.)

Markell Alston, 6-2, PG; Christ The King (N.Y.)

Melvin Bell, 6-4, SG; St. Rita

BJ Davis-Ray, 6-5, SG; Link Academy (Mo.)

Jerry Easter, 6-3, SG; Emmanuel Christian School (Ohio)

Jeremiah Fears, 6-0, PG; Joliet West

Phoenix Gill, 6-2, PG; St. Ignatius

Bryce Heard, 6-5, CG; Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Tyler Jackson, 6-3, PG; St. Frances Academy (Md.)

Jackson Keith, 6-5, SF; Durham South (N.C.)

Trey McKenney, 6-4, SG; St. Mary’s Preparatory (Mich.)

Colt Langdon, 6-7, PF; Millbrook (N.C.)

Antonio Munoz, 6-4, SG: Whitney Young

Koa Peat, 6-8, PF; Perry (Ariz.)

Darryn Peterson, 6-5, PG; Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (Ohio)

Kai Rogers, 6-10, C; Wauwatosa West (Wis.)

Cam Ward, 6-6, SF; Largo (Md.)

Sadiq White, 6-8, SF; Myers Park (N.C.)

