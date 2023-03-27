Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Yesterday provided a refresher on Class of 2024 prospects on Illinois' radar. Today? The soon-to-be juniors in the Class of 2025. It's a relatively small group so far (at least per Brad Underwood cast a wide net standards), but there are some early trends. There are several in-state targets, including Illini legacy Phoenix Gill, plus what's become the usual collection of Maryland and North Carolina natives with assistant coach Chester Frazier leading the way on those recruits. The full list:
Spencer Ahrens, 6-9, PF; St. Martin (Ont.)
Markell Alston, 6-2, PG; Christ The King (N.Y.)
Melvin Bell, 6-4, SG; St. Rita
BJ Davis-Ray, 6-5, SG; Link Academy (Mo.)
Jerry Easter, 6-3, SG; Emmanuel Christian School (Ohio)
Jeremiah Fears, 6-0, PG; Joliet West
Phoenix Gill, 6-2, PG; St. Ignatius
Bryce Heard, 6-5, CG; Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Tyler Jackson, 6-3, PG; St. Frances Academy (Md.)
Jackson Keith, 6-5, SF; Durham South (N.C.)
Trey McKenney, 6-4, SG; St. Mary’s Preparatory (Mich.)
Colt Langdon, 6-7, PF; Millbrook (N.C.)
Antonio Munoz, 6-4, SG: Whitney Young
Koa Peat, 6-8, PF; Perry (Ariz.)
Darryn Peterson, 6-5, PG; Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (Ohio)
Kai Rogers, 6-10, C; Wauwatosa West (Wis.)
Cam Ward, 6-6, SF; Largo (Md.)
Sadiq White, 6-8, SF; Myers Park (N.C.)