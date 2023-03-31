Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Coleman Hawkins declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility was a sensible move. Shrewd even. Hawkins' draft stock slipped a bit during the 2022-23 season to where he's mostly projected to be selected toward the end of the second round if he's drafted at all. Waiting for a potentially thinner 2024 draft might be the play.
But if Hawkins does stay in the 2023 draft and is selected where he's currently projected, there is no guarantee of a guaranteed deal in that draft territory. A two-way NBA/G-League contract is obviously possible, and that would still yield Hawkins around $500,000. That's a number Illinois would have to counter with NIL opportunities through either of its collectives (a topic for another day).
Not that Hawkins returning to Illinois if he pulls out of the draft is apparently a guarantee either. The junior forward didn't do what Kofi Cockburn did and enter the transfer portal while simultaneously declaring for the draft. But Hawkins is clearly keeping an eye on how the 2023-24 Illinois roster is built.
"I want to be on a roster that has a chance to do something big — win a national title," Hawkins told CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. “I hope if I do come back that we will have a more veteran team and a chance of being a really great team."
It's not dissimilar from the approach Hawkins had last offseason. He was focused on working toward what did become a bigger role on a mostly brand new team, but he spoke last April about keeping an eye on Illinois' maneuvers in the transfer portal as it related to his comfort level in staying. The Illini, of course, were pursuing both Matthew Mayer and Pete Nance at the time. They only got one, and Hawkins stuck around.
Will this offseason be a repeat?