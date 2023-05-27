Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Each spring for nearly a century the Illinois men's basketball team was celebrated with a postseason banquet. Fans gathered. Team awards were presented. It served as the final piece of a season — good or bad — and served as a significant fundraiser for the C-U Kiwanis Club.
There was no banquet in 2020 or 2021 because of COVID-19. There was no banquet immediately following the 2021-22 season either, but not because of the pandemic. Questions about
Last year's event was canceled after the previous two were wiped out by COVID-19. It wasn't the pandemic, though, that caused the cancellation by Illinois. It was more an uncertainty about which players would actually be available to attend given the now typical offseason roster machinations in the transfer portal era.
So instead of honoring the 2021-22 team, the banquet was bumped to last August as a preview of the 2022-23 team. That will be the case again this year with the annual banquet scheduled for Aug. 22 at the iHotel in Champaign. This year's event will be the 99th held.
"I think it speaks volumes to the power of Illinois basketball — 99 years," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "Just the legacy and the history and the tradition. The hair on the back of my neck stands up when you mention that. That just doesn't happen everywhere.
"We should all feel so thankful and blessed that that's our program. The time change to the fall is very beneficial. It's a great opportunity for our fans to really get to know our players and get to know them a little earlier. The portal has obviously changed a lot of stuff that happens in the spring. It's great to partner with Kiwanis and be associated with them and all they do."