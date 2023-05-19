Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
The second day of five-on-five action at the NBA draft combine in Chicago played out in similar fashion Thursday to Wednesday's action. At least as far as Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins were involved.
Shannon got the start again for Team Bailey. The Illini guard played slightly more than 18 minutes, but ended up with just four points on 2 of 7 shooting (including a pair of missed three-pointers). Shannon also had three rebounds and two assists and finished with a minus-12 in plus/minus in a 90-81 loss.
Hawkins' performance was quite reminiscent of his time at Illinois. The stat sheet wasn't exactly stuffed, but the Illini forward did something of everything in a near flirtation with a triple-double. Hawkins came off the bench in a 117-106 win for Team Hines and put up six points, seven assists and nine rebounds while also blocking three shots.