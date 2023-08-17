Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Sencire Harris had six steals in three games during Illinois' trip to Spain. Five of them came in the opener against the Madrid All-Stars, but the fact the sophomore guard was the Illini's defensive catalyst during their foreign tour should not have come as a surprise.
That's how Harris got on the court as a true freshman. Energy and defense.
Harris spent the offseason working on his shooting and overall offensive game, no longer wanting to be what he called a liability on that end of the court, but he didn't turn away from what made him stand out in 2022-23.
"Being older now and learning the system, being in the system, I can be more vocal," Harris said. "On the defensive side, they know Sencire is that defensive guy, so let's lock into that. We can defend real good. Great. Better than last year I think. We've got more length, and we've got guys that are willing to go at it."