Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois' lone move in the transfer portal so far has been adding South Dakota guard Keaton Kutcher as a walk-on. Other teams have been a bit more accomplished. These three stand out:
Michigan
As far as name recognition goes, the Wolverines are way out front after adding former five-star guards Caleb Love (North Carolina) and Nimari Burnett (Alabama). Tray Jackson is a decent pickup from Seton Hall, too. How much a fresh start helps Love and Burnett, though, will be crucial. Love had a wildly inefficient season for the Tar Heels in 2022-23, and Burnett will be on his third team in four years with a torn ACL in between seasons on the court for Texas Tech and Alabama. If he's eligible. Not sure how he'll get a waiver as a second-time transfer, but it would be naive to think it won't be managed somehow. Losing Hunter Dickinson, of course, is a blow from the other side of Portal Kombat.
TCU
The Horned Frogs weren't in the market long for a productive small guard. With Mike Miles Jr. turning pro, TCU needed a replacement and found one in Delaware transfer Jameer Nelson Jr. He's also a two-time transfer after starting his career at George Washington, but he'll be eligible as a grad transfer. The son of the former NBA pro of the same name averaged 20.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists this past season for the Blue Hens. He's not much of a three-point shooter but did shoot 36.4 percent in 2021-22.
Memphis
Bluff City proved to be a good landing spot for SMU transfer Kendric Davis last season, as the 5-foot-11 guard had another First Team All-AAC caliber season. With Davis exhausting his eligibility, Florida State transfer Caleb Mills could slide right into an important guard role next to incoming five-star freshman Mikey Williams. Mills combining his efficiency from his freshman year at Houston with his overall production value last season with the Seminoles would be a win for the Tigers. And if those Adama Sanogo rumors wind up being true? Memphis jumps right to the top of any transfer portal winners list. Wouldn't that be wild?