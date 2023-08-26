Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Coleman Hawkins averaged 9.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and three assists during the 2022-23 season. The 6-foot-10 forward led Illinois in rebounding and assists and posted his first career triple-double in the Illini's Big Ten/ACC Challenge win against Syracuse (just the fifth ever in program history).
Hawkins had a 103.1 offensive rating and 96.6 defensive rating in his junior season. Neither the best, nor worst, of either among the Illinois regulars. But Illini coach Brad Underwood has significantly higher two-way expectations for his versatile forward in 2023-24.
"He had an outstanding season last year and put himself in position to be talked about at the next level," Underwood said of Hawkins. "I think, personally, he's the best defensive player in America. I've said that many times. He's one of the few guys in America who can guard 1-5. In talking with multiple people at the next level, they'll agree with that. A veteran, a leader and a guy we're really excited about and is going to have a fantastic season."