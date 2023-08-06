Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Watching Terrence Shannon Jr. during Wednesday's open practice at Ubben Basketball Complex gave off real Ayo Dosunmu vibes. For the way Shannon pushed the ball in transition and the way he operated in the mid-range.
Both were Dosunmu's strengths. Shannon showed off plenty of the former last season, but the latter wasn't really a big part of his game. But, at least for part of one hour in one practice in early August, he owned the mid-range. The way he got to his spots and basically never missed was impressive.
And something that was a rarity in 2022-23.
Per Hoop-Math, Shannon got just 20.3 percent of his looks offensively on two-point jump shots and made 35.6 percent of them. That's compared to getting 43.3 percent of his shots form three-point range (at a 32.1 percent success rate) and 36.4 percent of his shots at the rim (where he made 63.4 percent of them).
Look for the mid-range to be a bigger part of his bag in 2023-24.
"It's actually just something I haven't used," Shannon said. "The game is slowing down for me, and I'm just taking what the defense gives me. Normally, I'm just trying to get a layup or shoot a three. Just taking what the defense gives me, slowing my pace down and not going the same pace the whole time.
"It's underutilized. My coaches have been on me about taking those mid-range, and I barely miss it. That's what I've been doing and working on."